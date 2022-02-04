Netflix has more than 70 new movies coming in 2022 – here’s a sneak peek

Netflix wanted to confirm that too 2022 will be a year full of new films and, similarly to what happened in 2021, at least 1 per week will be released over 70 productions scheduledwhich the streaming giant wanted to partially anticipate with a video preview about 3 minutes. We can thus see some short clips of highly anticipated films and others less known and there really is something for all tastes and genres.
We thus discover that lovers of adrenaline sequences will find bread for their teeth with The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, while for science fiction lovers it will come The Mothership, with Halle Berry. We will see Daniel Craig again in Rian Johnson’s film, Knives Out 2, and also Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2. And that’s not all, Adam Sandler will return with two films, Hustle And Spacemansame goes for Jamie Foxx with Day Shift – Hunting for vampires and They Cloned Tyrone.
If we are looking for laughter and lightheartedness there will be something to indulge in, starting with the comic duo formed by Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy with You Peopleor even other couples like Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in Me Time, as well as Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, who will be featured in the stop-motion feature, Wendell & Wild.
For lovers of entertainment and star cast is coming The Adam Project, where among the actors we will find none other than Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldaña. Jason Momoa will star in the film In dreamlandwhile Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington will star in The School for Good and Evil, and of course the news does not end here.
A few names among the directors involved? Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Scott Cooper, Edward Berger, Niki Caro, Guillermo Del Toro, Sally El Hosaini, Kim Farrant, Paul Feig, John Lee Hancock, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Louis Leterrier, Tobias Lindholm, Richard Linklater, Tyler Perry, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Nora Twomey, George C. Wolfe, but also new entries such as Kenya Barris, JJ Perry, Dev Patel, Carrie Cracknell, Matthew Reilly and Millicent Shelton.
And as for the acting stars engaged in new Netflix projects, in addition to those already mentioned above we will find personalities such as Christian Bale, John Boyega, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Mila Kunis, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Jack O’Connell, Regé-Jean Page, Teyonah Parris, Jesse Plemons, Florence Pugh, Noomi Rapace, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Rock, Jason Segel and Rebel Wilson.
At this point all that remains is to leave you to the official trailer of the Netflix 2022 movie preview, enjoy!