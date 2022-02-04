Netflix has more than 70 new movies coming in 2022 – here’s a sneak peek

Netflix wanted to confirm that too 2022 will be a year full of new films and, similarly to what happened in 2021, at least 1 per week will be released over 70 productions scheduledwhich the streaming giant wanted to partially anticipate with a video preview about 3 minutes. We can thus see some short clips of highly anticipated films and others less known and there really is something for all tastes and genres.

We thus discover that lovers of adrenaline sequences will find bread for their teeth with The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, while for science fiction lovers it will come The Mothership, with Halle Berry. We will see Daniel Craig again in Rian Johnson’s film, Knives Out 2, and also Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2. And that’s not all, Adam Sandler will return with two films, Hustle And Spacemansame goes for Jamie Foxx with Day Shift – Hunting for vampires and They Cloned Tyrone.

If we are looking for laughter and lightheartedness there will be something to indulge in, starting with the comic duo formed by Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy with You Peopleor even other couples like Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in Me Time, as well as Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, who will be featured in the stop-motion feature, Wendell & Wild.