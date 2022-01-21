Netflix has never had so many subscribers. The greedy market wants even more

221.8 million monthly subscribers are not enough to make shareholders happy. Although between October and December 2021 Netflix recorded its record of paying users and revenues up 16% compared to the same period in 2020, the stock price on the stock exchange fell by almost 20% following the tax report.

What is particularly worrying is the future prospect: competition in the sector is slowing the growth of subscribers. For the fourth quarter of 2021, he predicted that he would add 8.5 million subscribers: compared to the previous quarter, there were 8.28 million more subscribers (and the market had forecast 8.3 million).

It is above all the forecast for the period between January and March 2022 that has alarmed shareholders: Netflix estimates 2.5 million more subscribers, while Wall Street had set aside 7.25 million: almost a third, therefore. In the first quarter of 2020, Netflix had added 4 million subscribers.

Overall,

in 2021 Netflix added 18 million subscribers against 37 million in 2020. In the letter to the shareholders, the company highlighted that “although retention and engagement levels remain healthy, acquisition growth [di nuovi utenti] has not yet accelerated to pre-Covid levels“.

This would be the fault of the continuation of the pandemic and of macroeconomic difficulties in “different parts of the world, such as Latin America“.

Netflix also revealed some of the data on the most recent productions. The first season of Squid Game recorded 1.65 billion watch hours in the first four weeks of availability, making it the season of a most watched TV series ever on the platform.

Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, hit 364 million hours in the first 28 days and The Unforgivable, starring Sandra Bullock, hit 215 million hours, while Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, has hit 353 million watch hours and is Netflix’s second most popular film ever.

Competition is growing and so are prices

Compared to the competition, Netflix specified that “it could affect our growth margins to some extent“, but he believes that especially in the United States, Netflix’s main market, there is ample room for growth”if we continue to improve our service“.

In the United States and Canada, Netflix has 75.22 million subscribers and in the fourth quarter last year had revenues of $ 3.3 billion and an average subscription revenue of $ 14.78.

In the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region, Netflix has 74.04 million subscribers, revenues of $ 2.52 billion and average revenues per subscriber of $ 11.64.

In recent days Netflix announced that it will raise prices again: it is the sixth time since 2014 in the United States and it is likely that by the end of the year the same thing will also happen in Italy bearing in mind what has happened in recent years (Netflix is ​​in Italy since 2015).

Since the beginning of 2021, Netflix has stopped borrowing to continue producing new content and meet the company’s operating expenses (taxes or employee salaries, for example) after it had accumulated $ 16 billion in debt.

However, the increase in competition and the need to produce new films and new TV series and, for some months, also video games represent a substantial investment; therefore, Netflix has no choice but to often resort to increases in the cost of the subscription.

Disney + has 118 million subscribers and can leverage content from Star Wars, Marvel and Pixal. The Walt Disney group, which also includes Hulu and ESPN +, dedicated to sports content, has a total of 179 million subscribers.

Far fewer Discovery + (20 million), but Discovery and WarnerMedia will merge to become a $ 20 billion-a-year streaming hub in new content, spanning brands like HBO, Food Network, CNN and Warner Bros.