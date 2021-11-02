Netflix has started distributing video games for smartphones. For some months now, in Poland, Spain and Italy, some people subscribers to the streaming service of films and TV series have been able to try some Netflix video games: now subscribers of all countries where the platform is present can do it, provided that have a device with an Android operating system. To play there are no surcharges in addition to the cost of the monthly subscription.

For now, there are five games and they must be downloaded from Google Play, while from tomorrow they can also be downloaded directly from the Netflix app. The games are called Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast And Teeter Up, and do not contain any advertising or content that requires additional purchases to play. They are not available on children’s profiles and it is not yet known when they will also be available on devices with iOS.

While Netflix’s video games are now free to subscribers, they could generate significant revenue for the company in the future. There are an estimated 2.7 billion gamers worldwide, and total video game spending is projected to reach $ 200 billion in 2023, up from an estimated $ 176 billion this year. Of these, about half should be spent on smartphone games, the ones that Netflix focuses on. The video game market, however, is highly competitive, and other video content creators have tried the same path as Netflix with unsatisfactory results: Disney for example closed its video game production studio in 2016, recording a loss of 147 million dollars. .