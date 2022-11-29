Before becoming Lara Croft, the main character in the movie “Tomb Raider”, the actress Angelina Jolie He had one of his first big roles and that allowed him to make himself known in a big way by the whole crowd. It is a film that would end up becoming a classic, which was released 23 years ago and which, of course, is in Netflix.

“The bone Collector” is this gripping action-suspense thriller, available on Netflixand which is starring Angelina Jolie and Denzel Washington. At the time, the film was highly acclaimed by critics and the public, making it a film that is really worth watching or rewatching on streaming.

Netflix has the perfect movie to see Angelina Jolie at 24 years old at the peak of success. Source: Twitter @BuenasPeliss

What is “The Bone Collector” about, the Angelina Jolie classic that is on Netflix

The film was released in 1999. “The bone Collector”which is currently available at Netflix. There we can find a young woman Angelina Jolie, who at the age of 24 made the big leap onto the scene within the film industry. Two years later, in 2001, Brad Pitt’s ex would play Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider”, the film adaptation of the popular video game and which was the film that finished consecrating her.

Back to “The bone Collector”, it is an action and suspense thriller, directed by Phillip Noyce and with a duration of less than two hours (1 hour and 57 minutes), which makes it an engaging and easy-to-watch movie. The film is based on the novel of the same name and was written by Jeffery Deaver. The story centers on a former detective who finds himself bedridden by an accident and who teams up with a police officer to solve a series of violent crimes based on clues that the sadistic killer leaves at crime scenes.

“A crime thriller about a young cop who teams up with a quadriplegic ex-detective to catch a serial killer called ‘the Bone Collector,'” sums up the review for “The bone Collector” in Netflix.

The cast of “The Bone Collector”, the film with Angelina Jolie and Denzel Washington available on Netflix