Netflix has the perfect movie to see Angelina Jolie at 24 years old at the peak of success

James
22 hours ago

Before becoming Lara Croft, the main character in the movie “Tomb Raider”, the actress Angelina Jolie He had one of his first big roles and that allowed him to make himself known in a big way by the whole crowd. It is a film that would end up becoming a classic, which was released 23 years ago and which, of course, is in Netflix.

“The bone Collector” is this gripping action-suspense thriller, available on Netflixand which is starring Angelina Jolie and Denzel Washington. At the time, the film was highly acclaimed by critics and the public, making it a film that is really worth watching or rewatching on streaming.

