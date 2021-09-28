Netflix has unveiled its most viewed content: Bridgerton and Tyler Rake the most successful titles

During the last Code Conference in Los Angeles, an event that brings together the most important names in technology, Netflix presented for the first time a series of data concerning the most successful shows broadcast by the platform.

The titles most viewed by users

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of the company and head of content, shared a first ranking in which they are shown

the 10 most popular original movies and series based on the number of accounts that accessed the title for at least 2 minutes in the first 28 days of publication in the service catalog.

Credits: Code 2021

Extraction by Sam Hargrave (released in Italy under the title of Tyler Rake) is the most watched film ever with 99 million users who have played the film for at least two minutes. Second place for the dystopian Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock, viewed by 89 million accounts, followed by the action thriller Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg, with 85 million users.

Among the TV series the first season of Bridgerton stands out, with 82 million users intent on following the eventful events of some noble English families. This is followed by the first part of Lupine, played by Omar Sy and immediately become a success, and the first season of The Witcher, with Henry Cavill, both seen 76 million accounts.

The contents that have accumulated the most hours in streaming

The second ranking shown by Sarandos instead highlighted the most successful titles based on the total viewing hours reached in the first 28 days of publication on Netflix.

The first season of Bridgerton is confirmed in first place among the TV series with 625 million hours. Second step of the podium for La Casa di Carta: Part 4 (referred to as Money Heist) with 619 million hours, while in third place we find the third season of Stranger Things, released in July 2019, with 582 million total hours.

Loading... Advertisements

In the film section of this ranking, Bird Box maintains the podium, with the highest value of hours reached equal to 282 million, and Extraction (Tyler Rake) with 231 million total hours. Check in third place The Irishman, directed by Martin Scorsese, which obtained 215 million hours of views on the platform.

The comment of Ted Sarandos, head of Netflix content



“We are trying to be more transparent with everyone”Commented Ted Sarandos during his speech, with reference not only to the market but also to the numerous collaborators used by the platform to create the contents.

So far, streaming platforms have preferred to keep information about the progress of their shows largely hidden, generating a sort of uncertainty about the actual value of the works created, especially for the professionals involved directly in the productions.

This therefore seems to be a first step to observe inside the “black box”, a term with which Sarandos has defined the set of data that Netflix contains, what happens and what are the most popular titles for subscribers to the service in all. the world.

However, specific data is still lacking, for example, on how many users complete the viewing of an entire movie or episode of a TV series and the information regarding third-party content, which the network offers in the various territories, is totally absent.