Netflix, HBO Max and the franchise that is more alive than ever

Netflix premieres this month the first series about the most successful video game saga. On the other hand, HBO Max recently incorporated the latest film in the franchise, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Citywhich did not do well at the box office but is still very vital.

Leaving Milla Jovovich behind, the latest installment of resident Evil seeks to return to the origin of video games. After its failure in theaters, it is going for a second chance on streaming platforms (it must be taken into account that commercial exhibitions did not recover strength during the pandemic).

Welcome to Raccoon City is now available on HBO Max, and carries the story to the night it all began: In 1998, a group of Raccoon City police officers are sent to the Spencer Mansion where, in addition to facing a night of terror, they discover the truth behind the dark biotech giant: Umbrella Corp.

This Canadian-German co-production was directed by Johannes Roberts and stars Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen, Avan Jogia, Tom Hopper, Lily Gao, Neal McDonough and Donal Logue.

Netflix redoubles the bet with “Resident Evil, the series”

A series with an all-new story inspired by Capcom’s legendary video game franchise hits the streaming platform on July 14. Resident Evil, the series It has an original script and real actors.

Trailer for the Netflix series that takes up the saga based on video games.

The events take place in the year 2036, 14 years after the spread of Joy. Jade Wesker struggles to survive in a world plagued by bloodthirsty creatures. She lives tormented by her past in the new Raccoon City, by her father’s connections with the sinister Umbrella Corporation and, above all, by what happened to her sister Billie.

“Resident Evil, the series” premieres in July on Netflix (Photo: Netflix)

Its executive producer and screenwriter, Andrew Dabb, told Netflix: “resident Evil It’s my favorite video game. I am excited to be able to tell a new chapter of this incredible story and bring to Netflix members around the world the first series of resident Evil”.

He stated that in the series old faces will be recognized and there will be some new additions that until now, no one has seen. So far, the series has eight