Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+, Filmin, Apple TV+ and Movistar Plus+: the unmissable premieres of October on streaming platforms

NETFLIX

‘The Midnight Club’ (October 7)

One more month of October, a horror series signed by the creators of The Curse of Hill House. In this case, they adapt the novels of the same title by Christopher Pike and tell how six terminal patients living in a hospice come together every night to tell scary stories.

‘Derry Girls’ (October 7)

The third and final season of Derry Girls, probably one of the best teen series in recent years, comes to Netflix. Northern Ireland, conflict and hormones in an explosive cocktail.

A scene from ‘Derry Girls’ Netflix

‘Holy Family’ (October 14)

The latest series directed by Manolo Caro is a high-net-worth suburban thriller in which the appearances of all the neighbors are (very) deceiving. Najwa Nimri, dawn flowers, Alex Garcia either Macarena Gomez They are part of your cast.

‘Guillermo del Toro’s cabinet of curiosities’ (October 25)

On this occasion, the Mexican director uses some of the most celebrated filmmakers of recent years in the genre to tell eight independent stories that will make your hair stand on end. Vincezo NataliDavid Prior, Catherine Hardwicke, Ana Lily Amirpour o Panos Cosmatos join this adventure to investigate some of the obsessions that they already showed in previous works.