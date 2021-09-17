Netflix: here are the 4 original TV series not to be missed in streaming

One of the greatest possibilities it offers Netflix with its catalog of films and TV series is that you can range in the choice of any genre: from auteur cinema to blockbuster and cult cinema.

Sometimes, especially for the casual viewer, it can be difficult choose what to watch: for this reason we are here to advise you, so as to avoid you hours and hours of doubts about what to follow or not.

The Netflix catalog offers an avalanche of possibilities, but if you are looking for something a little more intriguing like TV series, here are the four titles worth giving a chance to.

The series Clickbait lands on the platform of the streaming giant on August 25 and is, for the moment, among the revelation series of this estete. The show tells the story of Nick Brewer, a very quiet man who suddenly disappears into thin air.

After a few days the man returns (the protagonist is played by Adrien Grenier), but a video appears on the internet in which he is held hostage while holding a sign that reads: «I am violent with women. If I reach 5 million views, then I will die ». The eight episodes will tell us the story of this alleged “violent” and what lies behind the kidnapping.

The director (The Chair)

The already known Sandra Oh this time does not play Dr. Gray Hospital, but a fictitious director of an English department. Ivy League he struggles to change and modernize his university department, trying to cope with budget cuts and real wars between academics.

Darkness and Bones

Coming to Netflix the famous novel series of Leigh Bardugo’s GhrishaVerse in a new adaptation. The first season of Darkness and Bones will refer to the first book of the trilogy, which sees Alina Starkov as the protagonist. The cast will also include Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter and Amita Suman.

Sweet Tooth

Perhaps the most awaited TV series of the year, Robert Downey Jr. produces the film adaptation of the homonymous work by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth. A post-apocalyptic world in which a global catastrophe has destroyed any sign of civilization, leading to the birth of “hybrid” children, that is, half animal and half human.

The “Hybrids” are killed in a mass exodus, but some like Gus manage to survive. Gus is half deer and half human and will try to reach Colorado, perhaps the only safe place. Read also: Red Notice: Netflix releases the trailer for the film with Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot