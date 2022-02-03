Netflix: here are the films coming in 2022

Netflix has recently published a video preview of the films that will arrive during this 2022. Along with the video comes the official press release on the site.

Many genres, which will bring laughter or tears, chills or stadium cheers, every week of the year with an exceptional cast: from the adrenaline-pumping action of The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans or the epic sci-fi adventure of The Mothership with Halle Berry. You can return to the crime scene with Daniel Craig in the film by Rian Johnson, Knives Out 2 or follow Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2. Choose between the brace of Adam Sandler (Hustle And Spaceman) or Jamie Foxx (Day Shift – Hunting for vampires And They Cloned Tyrone), or get your fill of laughter with the comic duets of Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy (You People), Kevin Hart And Mark Wahlberg (Me Time) or Jordan Peele And Keegan-Michael Keywhich can be found in the stop-motion feature film Wendell & Wild.

If you are looking for entertainment for the whole family, you can go back in time together with Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo And Zoe Saldaña with The Adam Project. You can go on a fantastic journey with the animated feature film The monster of the seasor Slumberland – Into the world of dreams with Jason Momoa or again The School for Good and Evil with Charlize Theron And Kerry Washington. And finally sing along with Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson in Matilda from Roald Dahl.

Below you can see the trailer of the previews of Netflix’s 2022 films, also reminding you of how the Los Gatos-based company also entered the world of gaming.