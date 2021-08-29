Netflix: He’s All That Conquers the World | TV

What’s trending at the moment on Netflix in Italy and around the world? In this weekly special of ours you will find all the answers to your questions. This week at the top of the list of the most viewed titles in Italy we find the original Netflix teen movie He’s All That.

This weekend at the top of the most viewed titles on Netflix Italy we find the film He’s All That: In a remake of the teen classic “Kiss me,” an influencer is betting that the next makeover will turn the less popular student into the king of prom. The film directed by Mark Waters and starring Addison Rare and Tanner Buchanan is also first in the United States and is the most watched film in the world on Netflix of the weekend. Second position for SAS: The Rise of the Black Swan, Netflix original movie with Sam Heughan And Ruby Rose which tells of a special forces agent traveling from London to Paris with his girlfriend goes into action when some armed mercenaries take control of the train. Third place for Shazam!, David D. Sandberg’s film with Zachary Levi And Mark Strong. It drops to fourth place Sweet Girl, the film with Jason Momoa that last week topped the charts in most of the countries where the streaming service is available. Fifth place for tomb Raider, sixth for Mr. Robot and seventh for Clickbait, Netflix original miniseries featuring Zoe Kazan. Eighth position for Outer Banks, while we find it in ninth place Director, the dramedy with Sandra Oh. Closes Just Go With It, comedy with Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler.

Below are the top 10 most viewed titles in the last 24 hours in the United States

He’s All That Clickbait SAS: The Rise of the Black Swan Sweet Girl Manifest Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed The Loud House I live Cocomelon All American.

Here is the Top 10 Most Popular Movies Around the World on Netflix on August 30, 2021:

Here is the Top 10 of the most popular TV series around the world on Netflix on August 30, 2021:

