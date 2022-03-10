Netflix hires a PlayStation veteran to boost its video game division

The movie and TV streaming platform continues to take steps in its expansion towards the industry.

Since a few weeks, Netflix has a new director of video game strategy, planning and analysis, and is a playstation veteran. Is about Robert Barrierwho leaves the Japanese company 11 years later to help the streaming service in its renewed commitment to the sector.

“I am proud to join such a talented team and to be able to offer new and amazing experiences to gamers around the world thanks to the power of Netflix. For those who know me, this movement will make a lot of sense,” shares Barrera through his profile. on LinkedIn. “During my career I’ve worked on projects that perfectly converge with what Netflix games can be.”

“I fall short if I say that I am passionate about what we are building here.great things are coming and I can’t wait for players to be surprised by us!”, says the new Netflix area manager, who is determined to take advantage of Netflix’s potential to give us an offer of games only possible with them.

This signing comes shortly after Netflix’s plans to take control of Next Games, the development team behind mobile games such as The Walking Dead: Our World and The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land, were published. Several months earlier, the tech giant bought the creators of Oxenfree and Afterparty.

Netflix and game adaptations

On the other hand, Netflix has seen in the industry a great potential for adaptations after successes such as Arcane: League of Legends or The Cuphead series, already renewed. In this way, a few weeks ago he announced the development of a BioShock movie, the last of several projects underway from the streaming service for the next few years.

More about: Netflix and Netflix Games.