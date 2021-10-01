Netflix hires Regé-Jean Page for the Russo brothers’ Heist Movie

Star of the first level, among the hottest actors of the moment, after the rumors that he is the sure successor of Daniel Craig as the next James Bond and the next reboot of The Saint, another very interesting test awaits Regé-Jean Page.

It doesn’t have a title yet, but the film that will bring the former Duke of Hastings back on Netflix after Bridgerton has behind – as producers – Joe and Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca of AGBO. Behind the camera Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion), also author of the original screenplay on which the strictest confidentiality is maintained … And close to the publication of one of his novels, Anthem (out January 18, 2022).

The project brings together Page and the Russo brothers, who directed it in The Gray Man by Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, always for Netflix. Although the two are currently producing a sequel to Extraction, the 2020 Chris Hemsworth action movie that Netflix touted as the most watched original film ever.

“AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we respect and admire very much. We are very happy to continue to deliver on this commitment by supporting this new film by Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page “AGBO’s Larocca said of his lead character, who will also executive produce the film, along with Angela Russo-Otstot.