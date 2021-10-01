News

Netflix hires Regé-Jean Page for the Russo brothers’ Heist Movie

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Star of the first level, among the hottest actors of the moment, after the rumors that he is the sure successor of Daniel Craig as the next James Bond and the next reboot of The Saint, another very interesting test awaits Regé-Jean Page.

No Time to Die, Barbara Broccoli on Daniel Craig’s replacement

It doesn’t have a title yet, but the film that will bring the former Duke of Hastings back on Netflix after Bridgerton has behind – as producers – Joe and Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca of AGBO. Behind the camera Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion), also author of the original screenplay on which the strictest confidentiality is maintained … And close to the publication of one of his novels, Anthem (out January 18, 2022).

Idris Elba will be Luther again, in a movie for Netflix

Loading...
Advertisements

The project brings together Page and the Russo brothers, who directed it in The Gray Man by Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, always for Netflix. Although the two are currently producing a sequel to Extraction, the 2020 Chris Hemsworth action movie that Netflix touted as the most watched original film ever.

Red Notice, finally the trailer for the “greatest Netflix movie”

“AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we respect and admire very much. We are very happy to continue to deliver on this commitment by supporting this new film by Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page “AGBO’s Larocca said of his lead character, who will also executive produce the film, along with Angela Russo-Otstot.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

772
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
631
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
588
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
585
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
584
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
583
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
576
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
567
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
565
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top