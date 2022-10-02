Netflix: horror movies to watch during the month of Halloween

Netflix has a large and varied list of scary productions to watch throughout October (the month of Halloween).

Hubie’s Halloween

Horror comedy that tells that, despite his devotion to the town of Salem, Hubie Dubois recognizes that Halloween night is not exactly the most attractive for young people for a few years. This time, however, something different is about to happen, and only he can save this magical night.

Starring Adam Sandler, this film ranks #96 in FilmAffinity’s ranking of the best Halloween movies and series.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

“Melody, her teenage sister Lila, and their friends Dante and Ruth travel to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to set up an idealistic business. But their dream turns into a nightmare when they inadvertently disturb Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose bloody legacy continues to haunt the locals, including Sally Hardesty, the sole survivor of his 1973 massacre, determined to take revenge. to death”, notes its synopsis.

Texas Massacre: Cursed Heritage

It tells that in the town of Newt (Texas) the chainsaw maniac, also known as “Leather Face”, took revenge on the Sawyer family for having covered up the murders committed by Jeb Sawyer. When the townspeople burned down his farm, it was assumed that the entire family was dead, but the Sawyer baby survived. Gavin and Arlene, two of the village vigilantes, secretly took her away and raised her as their daughter named Heather. At twenty, when she found out that she had been adopted, she began a new and chilling story.

Sequel to Tobe Hooper’s “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974). Alexandra Daddario stars in this feature film.

Terror Street – Part 1, Part 2, Part 3

“The Street of Terror – Part 1” recounts that in 1994, a group of teenagers discover that the events that have terrorized their city for generations could be connected. In addition, it may now be their turn to star in the nightmare. First part of the trilogy based on the famous horror novels by RL Stine.

“Terror Street – Part 2” recounts that in 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided into campers who came from the downtrodden town of Shadyside and councilors who came from the affluent town of Sunnyvale. When the horrors of the past of both towns gather strength, these two groups must unite to solve a terrifying mystery. Also available is “Terror Street – Part 3: 1666”.

young witches

Fantasy drama and horror story centered on a young woman named Sara, who has just arrived in Los Angeles and, although at first she feels isolated among her new high school classmates, she soon strikes up a friendship with three girls with whom she not only shares the passion by the occult sciences, but also special powers.

Monster House: the house of scares

The babysitter

is there someone in your house

