Netflix. Horror movies to watch in October

With October comes what many recognize as the ‘month of terror’, because on the last day of the month, the 31st, many celebrate the tradition of Halloween, in which people often dress up and some trick-or-treat, or just have parties.

However, and although it has changed a bit over time, it is closely associated with Halloween with terror or just play some pranks on people. For this reason, we present you horror movies that you can watch on Netflix throughout the month.

Horror movies to watch on Netflix

1. A quiet place

A family that is very close to each other, but is isolated from the rest of the world, lives in constant fear of attracting terrifying creatures, which could soon happen. A clip with a renowned cast: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt directed by the actor from ‘The Office’.

2. Don’t breathe

In ‘Don’t Breathe’, three thieves pull off a seemingly simple heist, but unbeknownst to them, they end up trapped in a nightmare… Jane Levy, Stephen Lang and Daniel Zovatto star in the cast of this violent thriller.

3. Ouija Board

Lulu Wilson, Elizabeth Reaser, Annalize Basso and Olivia Cooke star in the thriller Stiles White in what that “a group of grieving teenagers turn to a Ouija board that will summon much more than they realize” to investigate the death of their friend.

4. Run

If you like suspense, you should see ‘Run’: it tells the story of a girl who, after years of isolation, begins to suspect that her mother harbors secrets that prevent her from being free; Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen and Pat Healy star in the film.

5. Mr. Harrigan’s phone

One of the most anticipated premieres on Netflix is ​​’Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’, a film based on the novel by horror writer Stephen King, which tells the story of a young man and an old man who love books who, despite the fact that death seems to separate them, their mysterious connection is kept alive. This production arrives on October 5 at the platform.

6. The night of expiration

In this clip, the United States is a nation ravaged by crime, with authorities unable to stop it and a broken prison system, which featured overcrowded prisons. The police cannot cope and practically anything goes. Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey and Max Burkholder star in the film.

7. the great white shark

If what you want is something disturbing, you should see this movie: ‘The great white shark’. After their plane sinks, five passengers must row to their lifeboat, but are stalked by two sharks. Katrina Bowden, Aaron Jakubenko and Kimie Tsukakoshi star in the film.

8. Sabrina

This Indonesian film tells the story of a demon-possessed doll who terrorizes a toymaker after her niece tries to summon her mother’s spirit.

9. ¡Mother!

Jennifer Lawrence stars in ‘Mother!’, a film that tells the story of a poet and his wife, whose life falls apart when unexpected guests arrive. Javier Bardem and Ed Harris complete the cast of the film.

10. The Doll

The film tells the story of a dollmaker’s husband, who brings a doll home from his workplace, unaware that the girl it belonged to was murdered and is no longer just a doll.

eleven. Us

‘Nosotros’ tells the story of a family on vacation, in which everything goes perfectly until the doubles of its members appear in front of their house by the sea; Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss star in the film.

12. Red Dragon

Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton, Ralph Fiennes and Harvey Keitel tell the director’s story Brett Ratner, who recounts the odyssey of a Specialized FBI investigator who turns to the one who nearly killed him before to catch a killer.

13. Halloween (1978)

The cult film is also on Netflix Halloween. The story is already known by many: the murderer Michael Myers escapes from a psychiatric hospital and terrorizes an entire town to murder people during the night of Halloween. Jamie Lee Curtis stars in the film along with Donald Pleasence and Nick Castle.

14. The rite

The Rite is a film starring Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins and tells the story of a Catholic priest who travels to Rome to train at a special exorcism school in the Vatican. In this case, we are talking about a supernatural horror thriller in which Colin O’Donoghue and Alice Braga participate.

fifteen. zombie station

If you like me the squid game wait, because Zombie Station is a South Korean action-horror film that tells the story of a zombie epidemic in which a man and his daughter must make a harrowing journey by train to reach the city that is still safe; features performances by Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, and Ma Dong-seok.

16. Ma

Ma tells the story of a woman who helps a group of teenagers buy alcohol and lets them party at her house; but soon, her hospitality will become an obsession. The film has become a trend in recent weeks and stars Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers and Juliette Lewis.

