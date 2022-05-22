Entertainment

Netflix: How a Ghanaian went from teacher to star on the streaming platform

Peace Hyde

Peace Hyde is also the founder of an educational non-profit organization called Aim Higher Africa

From multicolored lace wigs, to licking a bald man’s head, to catfights, it’s no surprise that Netflix’s first African reality series was a hit with fans.

Peace Hyde, the British-Ghanaian creator behind the show, spoke to the BBC’s Cecilia Macaulay about her previous life as a teacher, her struggles as a single woman working in the African media and championed Young, Famous & African as authentic and vital content for the continent today.

Set in what the actors describe as Africa’s richest square mile, Young Famous & African subverts the continent’s media stereotype.

