Netflix: I discovered the sequel to a zombie classic that breaks it on the platform | Chronicle

Netflix It has an amazing history of old movies trending on its streaming platform. While highly publicized releases like “revenge now” Y “at the end of the road“They reach the highest positions in their trending list without problems, it is not strange to see them accompanied by titles that were not well received by the audiences at the time of their launch.

This curious phenomenon was repeated on Netflix this week, when the red N added to its catalog the criticized sequel to a classic of the zombie genre that soon climbed to the Top 10 in several countries around the world. Is about “Zombieland: Double Tap“, the sequel to “zombieland” which premiered in 2019 and today is enjoyed by a renewed public.

What is “Zombieland: Double Tap” about, the sequel to a zombie classic that breaks it on Netflix

The second part of the zombie saga is among the most watched on Netflix.



“A decade afterZombieland’ became a hit movie and cult classic, the main cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone) met with the director Reuben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (dead pool) for ‘Zombieland 2: Double Tap‘“, begins the official synopsis of Sony.

“In the sequel, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House to the heart of the country, these four assassins must face the new types of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own makeshift, sarcastic family.“.

It took a whole decade to make, but bringing audiences together with Woody Harrelson’s Tallahassee, Jesse Eisenberg’s Columbus, Emma Stone’s Wichita and Abigail Breslin’s Little Rock delivered exactly as promised. Reviews were not as good as those enjoyed by Zombieland, with the score of Rotten Tomatoes falling from 89% of the original at 68% with the sequelwhile only earning $20 million more at the box office, even though it cost twice as much to produce.

However, Netflix subscribers are enjoying the blood and guts, with FlixPatrol revealing that “Zombieland 2” became the ninth most viewed title on the global chart of the streaming service by entering directly into the Top 10 in 21 countries worldwide.