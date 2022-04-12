Netflix: if you liked “Between Life and Death”, you can’t miss these movies to watch at Easter | Chronicle

Any day of the year is a good excuse for a marathon of romantic movies for teenagers, although long weekend for Easter offers more free time to devote to cinema.

The latest proposal of this genre in Netflix, “Between life and death”, caused a furor among users and climbed to the top of the most viewed. Those who already enjoyed the love story starring Joey King Y Kyle Allen can take advantage Holy Week to catch up on the best films available in this category.

Some of these films will make you suffer along with the protagonists, others support their story in scenes that will make you burst out laughing, but all of them will make you feel the romance firsthand. We show you a selection with films to watch alone or in pairs, as you prefer.

The kissing booth, the trilogy

The streaming platform premiered in 2020 the first part of this teenage saga with quotas of humor, romance and drama, in equal parts. “The Kissing Booth” quickly became a hit and made world stars out of Joey King (the same actress who starred in “Between Life and Death”) since Jacob Elordi (the villain who shines in the series of HBO what is trend, “Euphoria”). The story of Elle and Noah came to an end with its latest installment, recently released on Netflix.









maybe forever

The comedy starring and created by Ali Wong and Randall Park shows how friendship can transform into true love. In this film we will see how the characters of Sasha Tran and Marcus Kim become best friends from a young age, when they were neighbors in a neighborhood in San Francisco, and begin to spend a lot of time together.

adolescence and sexual awakening It leads them to an episode that ends badly. Sixteen years later, fate makes them meet again and both return to friendship, but once again, love does its thing. As a plus, this romantic comedy has the special participation of Keanu Reevesplaying a caricatured version of himself.









Violet and Finch

Based on the novel by the American writer Jennifer Niven, this 16+ drama depicts the life of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning), a young woman struggling with depression, after the death of her sister.









Her life is turned upside down when a school teamwork leads her to cross paths with Theodore Finch ( justice smith), a boy who helps her remember how to enjoy the happy moments in life, although he also hides a dark side.

The film takes a refreshing look at the problems of mental health that affect teenagers, without falling into obvious places.