Netflix: In Blonde, the eternal nightmare of a woman everyone called Marilyn Monroe

Blonde (United States/2022). Address: Andrew Dominic. Script: Andrew Dominik, based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates. Photography: Chayse Irvin. Music: Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. Edition: Adam Robinson. Cast: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams, Xavier Samuel. Available in: Netflix. Our opinion: good.

Who is really the main character? Blondethe biopic most talked about Hollywood of recent times? One thing at least is clear. Despite all appearances, it is not about the almost platinum blonde who became the most famous sex symbol on the screen, the star with a short life and tragic end who captured an interest never reached by any other figure in international cinema throughout of all its history.

The protagonist herself explains quite clearly the mistake at a certain moment. “I am the slave of a certain Marilyn Monroe,” she says. She will never be able to get rid of the disguise with which she is recognized by everyone, although she always wants to be another person named Norma Jeane. “Marilyn sounds totally false — she listens to what they say to her —. As if you had given birth to yourself.”

Based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates, director Andrew Dominik builds a biography that is characterized by deliberately blurring the boundaries between fiction (or dream) and a rather diffuse reality. We will never know where one begins and the other ends. Trying to maintain an ever-unstable balance, with one foot in each dimension, from this perspective Norma Jeane becomes a character very similar to Lady Di portrayed by Pablo Larraín and personified by Kristen Stewart in spencer.

Both stories are fairy tales in reverse. Norma Jeane wants to escape from that apparent dream prison (Hollywood stardom) while her existence moves to the impulse of another inexorable confinement. To escape a mother (Julianne Nicholson) who tries to drag her into her self-destructive drive, she clings to the infinite search for an absent father. The men she will meet in her life will never understand that need and will sink her even deeper, especially by never understanding what is the idea of ​​family that Norma Jeane clings to. She calls every man in her life “daddy”.

There are too many stimuli and too many ideas that Dominik accumulates, mixes, juxtaposes in a game of advances and setbacks that can sometimes be captivating in the dreamlike representation of the inner world of the protagonist and other times it is repetitive and even childish. Especially when she returns to the same phrases and the same resources to say more than once, for example, that everyone in Hollywood is an unwanted child.

Perhaps that is why Norma Jeane feels that no one keeps their word or behaves as she once imagined. The director shows it without resorting to real names or opting for fantasy instead of proven reality. Thus, Arthur Miller (Adrien Brody) appears here as “the playwright” and Joe DiMaggio (Bobby Cannavale) as “the ex-athlete”. There is also a simultaneous three-way romance between Marilyn, Cass Chaplin (Charlie’s son), and Edward G. Robinson Jr. that is difficult to prove on the facts.

The pretentious paradox of weaknesses that Dominik attributes to the protagonist hides, paradoxically, one of the strengths of the story. It is the conviction conveyed by Ana de Armas, the actress chosen to play Norma Jean-Marilyn, to convey different states of mind. There is in her fragility, pain and apparent resignation in the face of her destiny, but at the same time confidence when she thinks she discovers with a new man by her side the path that will lead her to the long-awaited reunion with her absent father and a joy as powerful as it is fleeting every time she seems to see some of his wishes fulfilled. De Armas puts body and soul into a character who, had it not been for her conviction, would look uncontrolled and adrift.

Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody in Blonde

The actress of Cuban origin, converted into a kind of synthesis of all the representations of Marilyn that Hollywood has made throughout history, had to represent the most intense moments and also the most unpleasant. In the most daring story in visual terms that is remembered on a usually very modest screen like Netflix’s, there are nudes, sexual threesomes, a very eloquent scene of oral sex (with a president as a participant) and some image related to abortion that can be very uncomfortable.

Here, too, the fickle and even contradictory nature of the story is on display. We see how Hollywood takes advantage from the beginning of Marilyn in the most explicit way. A powerful movie executive (Darryl Zanuck, the boss of the Fox studios?) abuses her as if she were inspiring Harvey Weinstein himself. But Dominik chooses a vulgar and almost voyeuristic way to show it.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, filming the famous scene from Billy Wilder’s The Seven Year Itch 01MK4144

Surreal, dreamlike, suggestive at times and at others arduous and tiring, designed more to be seen in a cinema than in the reduced dimensions of any device on-line, Blonde it pays the price of its author’s choices. He wants to tell the life of Marilyn Monroe but from the denial of the real character, transformed into the image of a bad dream. In spencer, Lady Di navigates in the dark in a sea of ​​nightmares, but it is always clear what is the possible world that she goes out to look for every time she wakes up. Here, instead, the hallucination functions as an end in itself. We know that Marilyn comes from the imagination of Norma Jeane Mortenson, but we are not even sure that Norma Jeane herself is real, because her opinion does not count. Who will be the main character then? Blonde? Hard to tell.