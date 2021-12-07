Netflix is ​​the best way to recover old Spider-Man movies

Waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home Do you want to recover all the previous Spider-Man movies? It’s not easy, but Netflix is ​​the best place to do it, with a few extra-catalog purchases to fill in the few gaps. Contrary to what one might think, in fact, the Spider-Man films I’m not on Disney + : Spider-Man is from Sony , and only recently “loaned” to Marvel, so it is not a given to find it in the streaming service at home.

Let’s start with the good news: the trilogy of Sam Raimi is all on Netflix. Self Tobey Maguire were your favorite Spider-Man, you’re okay, and you can enjoy all the (mis) adventures of him and his Mary Jane, played by Kirsten Dunst. Here are the direct links to all three films ready to be reviewed, and kudos to the fantasy with the names!

We then move on to Andrew Garfield and his most jaunty Spider-Man, accompanied by the blonde Gwen Stacy, with the features of Emma Stone. In his case we are less fortunate, because the first film of the series is missing, which you can retrieve for rent / sale elsewhere.

And finally we come to Tom Holland, which for the first time sees Spider-Man also involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to the two solo films, Holland’s Spider-Man is indeed appeared in the MCU blockbuster, which we are then going to include in the list for completeness. Here Netflix has done a bit of “the bastard”, removing from its catalog Far From Home own a couple of weeks ago, and leaving only the first Homecoming.

It is a bit of a winding road to get to have all the films dedicated to Spider-Man, but in the end it is worth it, given that we are talking about one of the most loved superheroes in the world.

