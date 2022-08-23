Netflix is ​​all the rage with a beautiful comedy and romance movie

Love and other addictions premiered on January 27, 2011 in Argentina andBequeathed to Netflix on October 1, 2021.

With a highly acclaimed plot by users around the world, Of love and other addictions has the outstanding leading roles of Jake Gyllenhaal Y Anne Hathaway.

The romantic comedy of Netflixwritten, directed and produced by Edward Zwick, runs for 1 hour and 52 minutes.

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Netflix gives you goosebumps with an unmissable romantic movie

Netflix: what is love and other addictions about

The movie of Netflix describes in his official synopsis: “A pharmaceutical representative (and inveterate womanizer) finds success in the sale of viagra… and love, without looking for it.”

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Netflix is ​​all the rage with a true work of art

of-love-and-other-addictions-netflix.jpg Netflix has received a lot of praise for the movie Of love and other addictions.

Of love and other addictions: cast of the Netflix film

Jake Gyllenhaal ( Jamie Randall )

) Anne Hathaway ( Maggie Murdock )

) Oliver Platt ( Bruce Winston )

) Hank Azaria ( Dr Stan Knight )

) Gabriel Macht ( Trey Hannigan )

) George Segal ( Dr James Randall )

) Jill Clayburgh ( Nancy Randall )

) Josh Gad (Josh Randall)

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Netflix breaks it with one of the best dramatic films