Netflix is all the rage with a beautiful comedy and romance movie
Love and other addictions premiered on January 27, 2011 in Argentina andBequeathed to Netflix on October 1, 2021.
With a highly acclaimed plot by users around the world, Of love and other addictions has the outstanding leading roles of Jake Gyllenhaal Y Anne Hathaway.
The romantic comedy of Netflixwritten, directed and produced by Edward Zwick, runs for 1 hour and 52 minutes.
Netflix: what is love and other addictions about
The movie of Netflix describes in his official synopsis: “A pharmaceutical representative (and inveterate womanizer) finds success in the sale of viagra… and love, without looking for it.”
Of love and other addictions: cast of the Netflix film
- Jake Gyllenhaal (Jamie Randall)
- Anne Hathaway (Maggie Murdock)
- Oliver Platt (Bruce Winston)
- Hank Azaria (Dr Stan Knight)
- Gabriel Macht (Trey Hannigan)
- George Segal (Dr James Randall)
- Jill Clayburgh (Nancy Randall)
- Josh Gad (Josh Randall)
