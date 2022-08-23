Entertainment

Netflix is ​​all the rage with a beautiful comedy and romance movie

Love and other addictions premiered on January 27, 2011 in Argentina andBequeathed to Netflix on October 1, 2021.

With a highly acclaimed plot by users around the world, Of love and other addictions has the outstanding leading roles of Jake Gyllenhaal Y Anne Hathaway.

The romantic comedy of Netflixwritten, directed and produced by Edward Zwick, runs for 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Netflix: what is love and other addictions about

The movie of Netflix describes in his official synopsis: “A pharmaceutical representative (and inveterate womanizer) finds success in the sale of viagra… and love, without looking for it.”

of-love-and-other-addictions-netflix.jpg

Netflix has received a lot of praise for the movie Of love and other addictions.

Of love and other addictions: cast of the Netflix film

  • Jake Gyllenhaal (Jamie Randall)
  • Anne Hathaway (Maggie Murdock)
  • Oliver Platt (Bruce Winston)
  • Hank Azaria (Dr Stan Knight)
  • Gabriel Macht (Trey Hannigan)
  • George Segal (Dr James Randall)
  • Jill Clayburgh (Nancy Randall)
  • Josh Gad (Josh Randall)

love-and-other-addictions-netflix-1.jpg

The Netflix film has a very special plot and is perfectly played by Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal.

