Netflix is ​​all the rage with a movie of almost 2 hours of drama, comedy and romance

In the name of love is an American film that was released on 5 february 2016 and it is one of the most viewed since it was installed on Netflix, on October 7, 2017.

the tape of drama, comedy and romance stars the American actor benjamin walker ya australian actress Theresa Palmer.

Directed by Ross Katz and based on the novel of the same name written by Nicholas Sparks, In the Name of Love has a duration of 1 hour and 51 minutes.

Netflix: what it is about In the name of love

The recommended movie Netflixone of the hits in the drama, comedy and romance genres, has the following official synopsis: “Veterinary student Travis falls in love with his neighbor Gabby, only their love hits a wall because of one small detail: they both have a partner.”

in-the-name-of-love-netflix.jpg Teresa Palmer and Benjamin Walker break the screen in Netflix’s engaging movie In the Name of Love.

In the Name of Love: Netflix Movie Cast

Benjamin Walker ( Travis Shaw )

) Theresa Palmer ( Gabby Holland )

) Maggie Grace ( Stephanie Shaw )

) Alexandra Daddario ( monica )

) Tom Welling ( Dr Ryan McCarthy )

) Tom Wilkinson ( dr shep )

) Noree Victoria ( Liz )

) Brad James ( Ben )

) Anna Enger ( Megan )

) Wilbur Fitzgerald ( Mr Holland )

) Callan White ( Mrs Holland )

) Jesse C Boyd ( Matt )

) Diane Sellers ( jackie )

) Brett Rice (Dr McCarthy)

