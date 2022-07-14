Netflix is ​​imagining the zombie series in the age of Tik Tok… and it’s not going to please video game fans

Films, video games, animated fiction, derivative products and now… a live action series! The saga resident Evil is developing at high speed. Netflix is ​​adding to its catalog, this Thursday, July 14, the very first series in live action adapted from the famous video games born in Japan at the end of the 1990s. The fiction created by the streaming platform American is intimately linked to the latter, whose first game was released in 1996 on the famous home console: the PlayStation. The game at the time followed an elite unit that went to investigate very mysterious murders that occurred in 1998 in the fictional small town of Raccoon City. At the heart of a dark mansion, the Umbrella Corporation has carried out ultra-secret and forbidden research on living beings… until it has transformed them into monsters. Télé Loisirs was able to see the first four episodes (out of the eight of season 1) and gives you its opinion on what to remember. All without spoilers, of course. So, do we watch or skip?

Resident Evil, a series told about two different eras… and carried by a badass heroine!

If you were hoping to see a sequel or even a series related to the feature films resident Evil, released between 2002 and 2016, it’s a miss! Because yes, Netflix fiction fully assumes to take a different trajectory from the films worn by Milla Jovovich. It is rather on the side of video games that the project went to draw its inspirations. In 2022, twins Jade and Billie move with their father Albert Wesker to New Raccoon City. A pristine, too-clean-to-be-true suburb located in South Africa. Albert is a scientist at the Umbrella Corporation and hides many secrets from his daughters. But at 14, Jade and Billie are teenagers like the others or almost. One fine day, while she is in her father’s lab, Billie is bitten by a rabid dog… But that’s not all since the series also takes place in 2036, and follows 28-year-old Jade. The young woman, now a mother, works in London on the behavior of mutant humans. The latter act like zombies attracted by blood, and spread at breakneck speed in a post-apocalyptic world. How to stop them? What happened ? Two timelines, one heroine. Embodied both by the young Tamara Smart (seen in Artemis Fowl) and Ella Balinska in her adult version (Charlie’s Angels of 2019), this Jade intrigues and takes us into this story of which we want to discover all the mysteries… But it’s after that things go wrong!

But whose series resident Evil is she addressing? Even Netflix doesn’t seem to have the answer…

Although the action is easy to follow, despite the many round trips between 2022 and 2036, the series resident Evil does not seem to know what audience it is intended for. If it relies on the famous video games to expand its universe a little further, the fiction is not at all aimed at gamers who have bled the various games of the franchise. Far too teenage to appeal to adults and a little too, but kindly, horrifying (and even that…) to appeal to teenagers. Yet Netflix seems to have clearly designed its series for the Tik Tok generation. It is not the many pop titles (Billie Eilish, Halsey, Dua Lipa…) present in the soundtrack that will say the opposite. Visually, some digital effects are not up to par with such a production. It’s sometimes convincing (rotten zombies a la The Walking Dead), but often very ugly (fake animals/mutant monsters). The direction and the staging are closer to a B-movie than to polished production. Not to mention easy and poorly written dialogues, which do not raise the level.

In short, resident Evil would be on the verge of passing for a nanar if its intrigue did not manage to titillate us. And to give us despite everything the desire to watch the sequel. Too bad that the defects appear more and more as the episodes scroll.