Netflix is ​​looking for its ‘Harry Potter’ with ‘The School of Good and Evil’, the film based on the saga

Since the announcement of Netflix’s Geek Week this year, one of the films that has generated the most expectation is The School of Good and Evila production directed by Paul Feig and based on the successful saga of young adult novels written by Soman Chainani that opens on October 19.

Set in a world of magic and fantasy, the film follows Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), two friends trying to navigate as newcomers to a haunted school where young heroes and villains are raised.

[‘Un pequeño favor’ tendrá secuela con Anna Kendrick y Blake Lively de nuevo como protagonistas]

The place where the characters of the stories are formed





The School of Good and Evil is located specifically in the town of Gavaldon and follows the two friends and misfits Sophie and Agatha, who don’t seem to have much in common.

Sophie is a golden-haired seamstress who dreams of escaping her boring life to become a princess, while Agatha prefers to embrace a much darker aesthetic and has an unconventional mother – who might even look like a real witch.

A red moon night a very powerful force takes them to the School of Good and Evilwhere the most iconic fairy tales end up being written and where the characters receive their training.

Nothing will go according to plan

Sophie and Agatha in ‘The School for Good and Evil’.

Netflix

Although both protagonists have a very defined personality, destiny will end up sending them to an unexpected place. Against all odds, Sophie will end up in the School for Evil and Agatha in the School for Good, and only true love can put them back where they belong.

Nevertheless, a dark and dangerous figure -and that seems to be related to Sophie- decides to make an appearance and threaten to destroy the world as the protagonists knew it.

The team

Along with Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie, the rest of the cast completes it Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Freya Parks, Earl Cave, Jamie Flatters, Laurence Fishburne Y Kit Young.

They also join Ben KingsleySofia Wylie, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, and the voice of Cate Blanchett as The Storian.

Paul Feig (Ghostbusters, a simple favor) is in charge of directing the feature film based on the novels by Soman Chainani, whose pages have been adapted as a script by Soman Chainani, David Magee and Malia Scotch Marmo.

[‘Cazafantasmas’ podría volver a tener una serie de animación, esta vez en Netflix]

Follow the topics that interest you