Netflix is ​​not preparing a Zelda series (it has been an AI)

Netflix and Zelda together?

Thus, it turns out that in recent days we have come face to face with news that, as has been happening in this world of social networks and the internet that we have had to live, It is born directly from a hoax, it is gaining strength, it grows by jumping from retweet to retweet and ends up becoming a kind of meta-truth that no one disputes. And until someone stopped to see what was happening, millions of fans of the saga came to believe that Netflix was preparing a live action series. Especially after the success of The Witcheralso based on the phenomenon of video games (although it had novels behind it).

The most likely origin of this urban legend is that a Twitter profile, that of a certain Dan Leveille (thank him for putting his real name, by the way), published a series of images with what would be a cast of actors within a hypothetical project of The Legend of Zeldato on the streaming platform. And Tom Holland, Emma Watson, Idris Elba or Maisie Williams appeared on those postcards… without forgetting Danny DeVito or the always perfect Meryl Streep.

The full cast of @Netflix’s live-action #Zelda series just dropped, revealing an all-star cast starring

@TomHolland1996, @EmmaWatson, and @idriselba! 😱 Full posters in thread 👇 (JK. Made w/ #midjourney, inpainting w/ #dalle, facial correction w/ Tencent ARC, and Photoshop) https://t.co/YnxV7UEJgH October 05, 2022 • 22:41

Of course, many thought that this material was official because among other things it appeared with the Netflix logo and the faces were so well adapted to the characters they claimed to play, that how could we not believe something like that? Well, you shouldn’t.

The key is in artificial intelligence