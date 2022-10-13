Netflix is not preparing a Zelda series (it has been an AI)
The Legend of Zelda is a video game franchise that needs no introduction and that has been behind it for 35 years, since in 1986 Nintendo saw fit to launch its first cartridge for an NES that today is already an all-time classic. So it would not be strange to think that the Japanese, as is going to happen with Mario in theaters, have agreed to allow someone to get down to business with a television series.
Netflix and Zelda together?
Thus, it turns out that in recent days we have come face to face with news that, as has been happening in this world of social networks and the internet that we have had to live, It is born directly from a hoax, it is gaining strength, it grows by jumping from retweet to retweet and ends up becoming a kind of meta-truth that no one disputes. And until someone stopped to see what was happening, millions of fans of the saga came to believe that Netflix was preparing a live action series. Especially after the success of The Witcheralso based on the phenomenon of video games (although it had novels behind it).
The most likely origin of this urban legend is that a Twitter profile, that of a certain Dan Leveille (thank him for putting his real name, by the way), published a series of images with what would be a cast of actors within a hypothetical project of The Legend of Zeldato on the streaming platform. And Tom Holland, Emma Watson, Idris Elba or Maisie Williams appeared on those postcards… without forgetting Danny DeVito or the always perfect Meryl Streep.
The full cast of @Netflix’s live-action #Zelda series just dropped, revealing an all-star cast starring
@TomHolland1996, @EmmaWatson, and @idriselba! 😱
Full posters in thread 👇
(JK. Made w/ #midjourney, inpainting w/ #dalle, facial correction w/ Tencent ARC, and Photoshop) https://t.co/YnxV7UEJgH
October 05, 2022 • 22:41
Of course, many thought that this material was official because among other things it appeared with the Netflix logo and the faces were so well adapted to the characters they claimed to play, that how could we not believe something like that? Well, you shouldn’t.
The key is in artificial intelligence
Effectively, this news took flight for the fidelity and good graphic work that showed all the supposedly promotional posters of that future live action series of Legend Of Zelda, but such a result would not have been possible to carry out without the help of an artificial intelligence to draw it. And that is the small detail that the first who saw this message on social networks overlooked.
The user himself was already pointing to the end of the text that these posters had been made with Midjourney, an artificial intelligence that is delighting those who seek to create images thanks to the help of an algorithm and whose talent we are just beginning to discover. So everything is a little joke, or demonstration, of how well they can hit us if we are not attentive to what we see and, above all, if we decide to ignore the official sources of information or specialized portals that usually have data from first-hand of companies in the sector… such as Netflix itself.
Be that as it may, It finally seems that the hoax has lost all strength and there is no one left who believes at this point that we will ever see a live action series of The Legend of Zelda so focus on The Tears of the Kingdom which will hit stores for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.