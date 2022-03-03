Netflix Just Removed All Its Marvel Shows

ads

Netflix has officially gotten rid of all of its original Marvel shows. As ComicBook.com reported on development, ABC’s Marvel titles Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Agents of SHIELD are no longer streaming on Netflix and will move to Disney+ in mid-March. . The move to Disney+ is a potential sign that could signal the future of those characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Please note: Spoilers are below for various Marvel projects.

Disney streaming president Michael Paull framed the IP’s imminent homecoming as a further unification of the Marvel brand and an evolution for Disney+. “We have had great success with this on Disney Plus in all of our global markets and will continue to do so here in the US as well by offering our consumers not only great content, but also a suite of features that help ensure an enjoyable experience. suitable visualization for them”. and his family,” Paull said.

The full detailed list of affected Marvel titles includes Daredevil (Seasons 1-3), Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3), Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2), Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2), The Defenders ( limited series). ), and The Punisher (Seasons 1-2). It’s certainly a surprising move, especially in the case of Daredevil, which TVLine recently reported had re-entered Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Originals list roughly three years after its completion. The show ran from 2015 to 2018, with lead actor Charlie Cox heavily featured in the Defenders crossover series that included the other Marvel characters from his own solo series.

Daredevil’s big resurgence in popularity came after two of the show’s main characters appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Disney+ series Hawkeye. In No Way Home, Cox, who played Daredevil himself, Matt Murdock, appeared as Peter Parker’s lawyer, following the public reveal of him as Spider-Man. In Hawkeye, Vincent D’Onofrio reprized his role as Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk, the main antagonist of Daredevil. This time, he was up against Jeremy Renner’s Avengers character, Clint Barton, and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. While Cox could reappear as Daredevil in the future, the Hawkeye series left the Kingpin’s fate in a more permanent place, as it was heavily implied that he was dead.

While Netflix-produced Marvel shows are leaving, comic book fans can still stream a number of DC Comics series that are still on the platform, including Gotham, The Flash, and Supergirl.

