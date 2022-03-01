Netflix: Karol G announced happy news

Colombian singer Carol G The 31-year-old is one of the Latin artists who has known how to cross the borders of her region and achieve international fame. Her songs are still located on the podium of the most listened to in Spanish-speaking radios and her face goes viral on the network.

Recently Carol G She was surprised to be the cover girl of Vogue magazine where she posed without makeup and natural, thus showing a new facet. “That’s how I decided to go out: Little makeup, simple, natural. Feeling comfortable as we really are is something we struggle with every day, because of how we “should” look, or see ourselves according to social standards,” Bichota wrote.

