Netflix: Karol G announced happy news

Colombian singer Carol G The 31-year-old is one of the Latin artists who has known how to cross the borders of her region and achieve international fame. Her songs are still located on the podium of the most listened to in Spanish-speaking radios and her face goes viral on the network.

Recently Carol G She was surprised to be the cover girl of Vogue magazine where she posed without makeup and natural, thus showing a new facet. “That’s how I decided to go out: Little makeup, simple, natural. Feeling comfortable as we really are is something we struggle with every day, because of how we “should” look, or see ourselves according to social standards,” Bichota wrote.

Now Carol G He surprised his huge world fandom again by confessing that he will venture into acting and will be part of a Netflix series. It was she herself who advanced this project a few weeks ago in an interview with Jimmy Fallon and she said that she was already working on it.

“I am going to act, I have a surprise for my people in January. I’m going to start filming a series for Netflix. It’s not about my life, it’s about acting, I have a character, so I’m preparing for that.”

The truth is that Karol G will have her debut as an actress in the series called Griselda, which will star Sofía Vergara. There she will give life to one of Griselda’s mules, which is the name of the protagonist of the story. “It is a great role because there is a real development of the character”, confessed the ex of Anuel AA.

“It’s like another universe that I hadn’t experienced. I’m in my acting and corporal expression classes and they have enriched me not only for the series, but for what I do constantly (concerts, stage presence, way of expressing myself). It is a world where everything feeds everything, ”she confessed very happy Carol G for this new challenge.