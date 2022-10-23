netflix | “Kate”: to see or not to see the new action movie with Mary Elizabeth Winstead that sweeps streaming? | REVIEW | Premieres | SKIP-INTRO

The stiff competition between streaming networks has made it common to see interesting premieres relatively frequently. Some time ago we commented in this space “Jolt”an action proposal launched by Prime Video and starring kate beckinsale. The tape told the story of a woman who was born with a rare disorder, which – whenever she got upset – would give her murderous outbursts that could only be stopped with electric shocks.

This profile of ‘femme fatale’ is quite similar to the one presented to us now by “Kate”, Netflix’s new bet for action movie fans. In this almost two-hour long film, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Kate, a serial killer who, just after deciding to “retire”, is poisoned with a dose of polonium. Knowing that she only has 24 hours to live, she decides to go after those responsible for her condition and take revenge by killing them.

The first thing to mention is that the story takes place in Japan. We are not just talking about a circumstantial factor. There is on the tape Cedric Nicolas-Troyan various allusions to contemporary Japanese pop culture. From the music, to the outfits of the young people who attend night parties in Tokyo, through the neon lights (which abound) and the modern cars with squeaky colors.

Kate is able to cry, to feel affection for a girl and compassion for an orphan; that is, to become witnesses of a human history

Returning to the plot, Kate is a mercenary who has been raised and trained by Varrick (Woody Harrelson). From a very young age, after the death of her parents, it was this dark character who, in exchange for educating and training the then-future hitman, would later force her to enter the world of violence, entrusting her with a series of tasks of all kinds. Type. But there was one that Kate disliked too much: killing the relative of a Japanese mobster in the presence of her youngest daughter.

As her heart slowly slows down, Kate rampages through the entourage of the man suspected of poisoning her. Here comes the first strength of this movie: its remarkable stunt work and stunts. For almost two hours we will see quite precise confrontations which remind us not only of the aforementioned “Jolt”, but even of relatively recent great successes of the genre such as “John Wick” or “El Justiciero”.

But, although what has been said is important in this and any film, without a doubt that Winstead’s work deserves a separate mention. She is responsible for this movie not being just a trail of blood, bullets and severed fingers. The actress born in North Carolina has managed to make that annihilation robot that Kate is capable of crying, of feeling affection for a girl and compassion for an orphan; that is, to become witnesses of a human history.

While trying to find the mastermind behind her poisoning, Kate tracks down Ani (Miku Patricia Martineau), a girl linked to that crime that she so much refused to commit. From that moment on, we will witness the story of an extremely interesting duo. The hired assassin who suffers the ravages of polonium in her body, supported by a girl who, from her daring, is capable of making her feel “part of something”. And that is no small thing if you have dedicated your entire life to eliminating stock on request.

For his part, the experienced Woody Harrelson plays his role as Varrick very well, an unscrupulous mercenary who is capable of the worst in order to achieve his goals, and who will star in a somewhat forced turn in the last part of the film. After him come the members of the Japanese mafia who, if truth be told, serve as an effective sidekick for 146 minutes of action under shadows and neon lights.

Although from the beginning one is warned that Kate will die, it would not be strange for some to feed their hope – as the minutes of the film progress – that there may be a different outcome. That, however, is the least important thing because in front of us we will have a true ‘killing machine’ who will not hesitate to express his feelings. That is, someone like any of us.

THE TOKEN :

Original title: Kate.

Synopsis: In Tokyo, a ruthless assassin has been poisoned before her latest mission. She now has less than 24 hours to find out who did it and exact revenge.

Platform: Netflix.

Duration: 1 hour and 46 minutes

Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Classification: +18.

Rating: ★★★★.

