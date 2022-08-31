Netflix knocked her out of the ballpark with an exceptional romantic movie

Eat Pray and Love stars the famous actress Julia Robertswho with his presence, guarantees outstanding content on the big screen.

The movie of Netflix, a financial successpremiered on August 13, 2010 and Netflix incorporated it as a proposal on the platform, on February 1, 2022.

The film of Netflixwhich had a budget of 60 million dollars and raised more than 200 million dollars, has a duration of 2 hours and 20 minutes.

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Netflix breaks records with an unmissable extreme action movie

Netflix: what Eat, Pray and Love is about

The movie of Netflix describes in his official synopsis: “After her divorce, Liz decides to rebuild her life. So she goes on a journey around the world in search of good food, spirituality, and true love.”

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Netflix is ​​the envy of streaming with a film that breaks records

julia-roberts-eat-pray-love-netflix1.jpg Julia Roberts shines in all her splendor in Eat, Pray and Love, a Netflix movie that was a financial success.

Eat, Pray and Love: cast of the Netflix film

Julie Roberts ( Elizabeth “Liz” Gilbert )

) Javier Bardem ( Philip )

) James Franco ( David )

) Richard Jenkins ( Richard )

) Viola Davis ( Delia Shiraz )

) Billy CrudupSteven

Sophie Thompson ( Corella )

) Mike O’Malley ( andy shiraz )

) Christine Hakim ( Wayan )

) Arlene Tur ( Armenia )

) Hadi Subiyanto ( Ketut Liyer )

) Gita Reddy ( Guru )

) Tuva Novotny ( Sophie )

) Luca Argentero ( John )

) Rushita Singh ( Tulsi )

) Laksmi De-Neefe Suardana and Dewi De-Neefe Suardana (owners of the Indus restaurant)

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Netflix shines with one of the most beautiful drama and romance movies