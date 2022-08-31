Netflix knocked her out of the ballpark with an exceptional romantic movie
Eat Pray and Love stars the famous actress Julia Robertswho with his presence, guarantees outstanding content on the big screen.
The movie of Netflix, a financial successpremiered on August 13, 2010 and Netflix incorporated it as a proposal on the platform, on February 1, 2022.
The film of Netflixwhich had a budget of 60 million dollars and raised more than 200 million dollars, has a duration of 2 hours and 20 minutes.
Netflix: what Eat, Pray and Love is about
The movie of Netflix describes in his official synopsis: “After her divorce, Liz decides to rebuild her life. So she goes on a journey around the world in search of good food, spirituality, and true love.”
Eat, Pray and Love: cast of the Netflix film
- Julie Roberts (Elizabeth “Liz” Gilbert)
- Javier Bardem (Philip)
- James Franco (David)
- Richard Jenkins (Richard)
- Viola Davis (Delia Shiraz)
- Billy CrudupSteven
- Sophie Thompson (Corella)
- Mike O’Malley (andy shiraz)
- Christine Hakim (Wayan)
- Arlene Tur (Armenia)
- Hadi Subiyanto (Ketut Liyer)
- Gita Reddy (Guru)
- Tuva Novotny (Sophie)
- Luca Argentero (John)
- Rushita Singh (Tulsi)
- Laksmi De-Neefe Suardana and Dewi De-Neefe Suardana (owners of the Indus restaurant)
