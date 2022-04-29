Netflix: Latin America present with new series for the platform

in talent, Latin America is incomparable and Netflix knows it, so they have confirmed new content that has emerged from these parts for the coming months.

New proposals native to Latin America arrive at Netflix with well-known actors and actresses such as Jaime Camil, Laura Zapata, Eduardo Capetillo, Esmeralda Pimentel, among others. On this occasion, the platform streaming wants to continue conquering the public of Latin America giving relevance to everything that is created in the countries of the region, such as Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and more.

Among the main ones is the biographical series of Vicente Fernandez, authorized by her family for the platform and that has a star-studded cast like sebastian dante, Sebastian Garcia, Kaled Acab, Marcela Guirado, Regina PavonRuben Zamora, Camila Rojas, Sofia Garza, Mauricio Pimentel, Enoc Leaño, Marisa Saavedra and obviously the protagonist could not be missing, Jaime Camil.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Without leaving aside the series made in Mexico, they will soon be released Belascoarana production starring Luis Gerardo Mendez, Paulina Gaitan and Irene AzuelaY where there was fire, with a stellar cast made up of Eduardo Capetillo, Itatí Cantoral, Iván Amozurrutia, Esmeralda Pimentel, Polo Morín, among others. We will also see Ludwika Palette and Paulina Goto, in season three of mother there are only two Already Michelle Rodriguez in La flor más bella, where she not only acts, but is also the executive producer.