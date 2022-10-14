Netflix launches in Mexico and other countries a subscription plan with advertising starting in November

Drafting

14 October 2022, 00:10 GMT

image source, Noh Juhan | Netflix Caption, In 2021, “The Squid Game” became the most watched series worldwide in Netflix history.

Netflix will launch a new ad-supported subscription option in November that will be cheaper than current plans as it struggles to maintain viewership.

The plan, called Basic with Ads, will be available in 12 countries, including Mexico and Spain.

It can also be contracted in Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, South Korea, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

In Mexico and Canada it will start operating on November 1, in Spain on November 10 and in the other countries on November 3.

The company said that in Mexico it will charge 99 mexican pesos (about US$5.00), in Spain €5.49 (US$5.37) and in the United States $6.99 per month for this service, which can only be used on one device at a time, will not allow downloads and will have HD quality of 720 pixels.

In Brazil it will cost 18.90 reais per month (US$3.60).

In all cases, the prices set are approximately 30% lower than those of the Basic plan without ads.

loss of users

Netflix has been losing customers as competitive pressures and the cost of living increase.

The company lost over 1 million subscribers in the first half of this year; next week will update that figure.

The Basic plan without ads, meanwhile, will increase the streaming quality from 480 pixels (SD) to 720 pixels (HD).

The other plans will not have modifications.

“A Price for Every Fan”

Netflix’s move to advertising is a big change for the company, which pioneered the idea of streaming by subscription.

But as more entertainment companies develop platforms for streamingNetflix has had a harder time retaining subscribers, especially as households worried about rising costs of living look for ways to cut back.

“We are confident that now … we have a price and a plan for every fan,” the company said in a press release.

“Although this is just the beginning, we are pleased with the interest shown by the public and the advertiser community, and we look forward to what is to come,” he added.

Subscribers to the new plan will see an average of four to five minutes of ads per hour, both at the start and during a broadcast, the company said.

image source, LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Caption, One of the most popular series on Netflix is ​​”Bridgerton”.

Some movies and series that are on the other Netflix plans will not be available on the ad-supported service due to licensing restrictions.

The company said it hopes to expand this mode to more countries over time, without giving details.

alternative income

Many of Netflix’s competitors already bundle streaming with ads or have plans to do so.

Disney+, for example, will launch an ad-supported service in December in the US that will cost $7.99 a month.

Jeremi Gorman, Netflix’s president of worldwide advertising, said it nearly used up all available advertising time for the launch, calling it a sign of advertisers’ interest in reaching younger audiences who are increasingly turning away from traditional television. .

Netflix will ask those who sign up for the ad-supported service for gender and date of birth information as part of efforts to target ads.