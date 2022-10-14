Business

Netflix launches in Mexico and other countries a subscription plan with advertising starting in November

scene of "the squid game"

In 2021, “The Squid Game” became the most watched series worldwide in Netflix history.

Netflix will launch a new ad-supported subscription option in November that will be cheaper than current plans as it struggles to maintain viewership.

The plan, called Basic with Ads, will be available in 12 countries, including Mexico and Spain.

It can also be contracted in Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, South Korea, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

In Mexico and Canada it will start operating on November 1, in Spain on November 10 and in the other countries on November 3.

