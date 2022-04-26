USA.- After showing posters highlighting the two different versions of Viktor Hargreeves in the upcoming third season of The Umbrella Academy from Netflix, even more posters have come out showing the various brothers and their counterparts.

While half of the posters depict Hargreeves fans used to seeing on the show, the other half show the brothers existing in another universe, one where the Sparrow Academy instead of the Umbrella Academy. Among these brothers are Fey, Alphonse and of course, Ben Hargreeve, who survives in the Sparrow Academy universe. While the characters aren’t direct parallels to one another, the Sparrow Academy siblings do have one thing in common, and that’s their matching red Sparrow Academy outfits.

Season 3 will also introduce the Sparrow Academy which consists of Justin H Min as a Benot different, Justin Cornwell (I Am the Night) What Marcus, Britne Oldford (Hunters) como Fei, Jake Epstein (Suits) What Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6) What sloane Y cazzie david como Jayme, as well as a Psykronium Cube Who induces existential dread by playing the part of Christopher.

The Umbrella Academy is created and produced by Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon). executive producers Gerard Way Y Gabriel Ba together with Jeff F. King (Hand of God), Bluegrass Television Y Mike Richardson Y Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment.