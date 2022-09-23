Netflix launches series of the thieves who robbed Hollywood celebrity mansions in 2008

In 2008, the calm that reigned in the most exclusive suburbs of Hollywood vanished… and all thanks to a band of burglars teenagers who stole money, jewelry, clothes and luxury accessories in mansions of international celebrities such as Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton and Audrina Patridge. The scandal was such that Sofia Coppola took the story to the big screen as Bling Ring, with Emma Watson as the protagonist. Now in 2022 it’s Netflix who presents the real story with ‘The Real Bling Ring. Hollywood Heist“.

If you’re too young to remember, between October 2008 and August 2009, a thieving gang of seven fame-hungry teenagers broke into the mansions of various celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Audrina Patridge, Rachel Bilson, Orlando Bloom and Lindsay Lohan, and in total, an estimated $3 million in cash and valuable belongings were stolen from the celebrities.

Subsequently, the band of thieves teenagers was tried and convicted of robberies and breaking and entering the mansions of celebrities in Hollywood. All were found guilty on various counts of residential burglary despite his statements.

Years after his misdeeds were exposed in the nascent digital media, such as TMZ and Perez Hilton, the first great influencer the world, the story was adapted for the big screen, in the dazzling satire film “The Bling RingDirected by Sofia Coppola, starring Emma Watson, Katie Chang and Israel Broussard.

Now, in the middle of 2022, the story returns to monopolize the main headlines of the world press thanks to the release of the Netflix documentary called “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” (Bling Ring: The true story of robberies in Hollywood in Spanish).

The series, which is divided into three chapters, stars two original members of the gang of thieves that frightened all the famous in Holyywood: Nick Prugo and Alexis Neiers, who recount their participation and try to clarify why they committed the robberies in the mansions of celebrities world-class like Orlando Bloom, although his stories are full of contradictions.

In addition to the protagonists of the gang of thieves, the detectives in the case, the lawyers of those involved and the testimony of Audrina Patridge, who at that time was known worldwide thanks to her participation in the reality television show, are part of this documentary. The Hills”.

Among the strong confessions that Nick Prugo and Alexis Neiers shared about the Stole of the mansions of the celebrities already mentioned we list the following:

According to two of the members of the gang of thieves, they decided to rob the mansions of celebrities in Hollywood for their desire to be well-known and famous people, and it is that in 2008 people began to be recognized not for their talent, but for the filtering of their intimate videos, as is the case of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian.

Thus, the adolescents believed that they could become famous for their scandals, because in their minds they thought that “there is no such thing as bad publicity.”

Who were the victims of the Hollywood mansion burglars and how much money was stolen?

The first victim of burglars of mansions in Hollywood was an acquaintance of Prugo’s who announced online, via MySpace, that he would be traveling to Jamaica for 11 days with his family.

Both Prugo and Lee broke into his home through the unlocked back door and stole a safe with 8 thousand dollars cash.

The second victim of the teenage thieves was Paris Hilton and entered his mansion on at least 8 occasions, stealing valuables such as clothing, jewelry, shoes, sunglasses, cash and designer clothes. The total amount stolen is estimated to be $50,000.

His next victim was the actor Orlando Bloom who, at the time, was shooting a movie, away from his home in Los Angeles. In addition to stealing clothes, luxury accessories and cash, the teenage thieves stole his collection of more than 10 Rolex watches, each valued at $5,000.

At Audrina Patridge’s home, teens stole designer handbags, clothing, and jewelry, while at Rachel Bilson’s mansion they stole jewelry, including the actress’s mother’s engagement ring.

In the case of Lindsay Lohan, the teen thieves They broke into his Hollywood Hills mansion and stole clothing and jewelry worth approximately $130,000.

It was thanks to Lohan’s security cameras that detectives were able to identify the thieves, who were eventually arrested.

To relive one of the most controversial cases in Hollywood, don’t miss this series recently released by Netflix!

