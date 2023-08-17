Netflix Launches Work To Do Home Office, Offering 15 Million Pesos Per Year!

There are more and more job opportunities and this time it is the Netflix company which has announced a new vacancy where they will offer a huge amount. what do you think it is about?

Well, the Netflix recommendation algorithm consists of an automatic learning system that analyzes viewing, clicking, and search data to determine each user’s preferences. What the platform wants is to be able to communicate strategic plans for refining that system.

The vacancy is for a Product Manager and the opportunity to work as a home office or even be present in person at the offices located in Los Gatos, California. Salary offered between 300 to 900 thousand dollars annually, which, taking into account the exchange rate of 17.10, would be equivalent to between 5 and 15 million Mexican pesos.

The Product Manager’s responsibilities will include defining the strategic vision for the main line of business as well as ensuring product success and communicating strategic plans and roadmaps to executives. Other of these responsibilities will include creating educational support programs for users and evaluating trends.

Vacancy Requirements

There are some points you need to be aware of to launch your CV and they are the following:

