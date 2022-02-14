Netflix lets us take a look at upcoming movies in a trailer

Netflix gave us a look at its upcoming movies in a preview aired during Super Bowl 2022. The Gray Man, Knives Out 2, Enola Holmes 2 and The Adam Project (of which we have seen more). These are just some of the films shown in the trailer of the streaming service.

Among these films certainly one of the most anticipated is Knives Out 2, whose release should be scheduled for the end of 2022. Rian Johnson’s film will be the sequel to the film that hit the box office in 2019, therefore the expectation is certainly very high. We have little information about it, but the director has assured us that it will not be a real traditional following, even if Daniel Craig will return in the role of the protagonist.

A traditional sequel will instead be Enola Holmeswhich will bring back to our screens the younger sister of the Holmes family, played by Millie Bobby Brown.

There will be then The Gray Man by the Russo brothers, who return to work with Avengers star Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in a story that follows a CIA mercenary involved in a global manhunt. Also starring Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page and Billy Bob Thornton.

Finally we see some images from The Adam Project, of which a trailer had arrived a few days ago. This film directed by Shawn Levy will arrive on the platform starting next March 12, and tells the story of a man, played by Ryan Reynolds, who goes back in time to ask his thirteen-year-old himself for help for a very important question. All this will lead the boy to have to ask his father, a physicist played by Mark Ruffalo, for a hand to save the world before it’s late.

Which of these films are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!