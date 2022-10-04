Netflix: Lindsay Lohan already has a release date for her movie “Hit Christmas”

Actress and singer, Lindsay Lohanhas signed with Netflix to develop two films, and one of these already has a release date, it is “Christmas Hit” (Falling For Christmas) where he shares credits with the star of “Glee”, Chord Overstreet.

SPECIAL/Netflix



The actress revealed on her Instagram account that the film will premiere on the platform worldwide on November 10, and the first images of the film were also revealed. The synopsis explains that days before Christmas, the spoiled and newly engaged hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) suffers a skiing accident.totally loses his memory and ends up in the care of a handsome innkeeper (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter.

The announcement of this tape coincides with the “Dress in Pink Day” established on October 3 for the movie “Mean Girls” where Lindsay shares credits with Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried. In addition to “Christmas of Blow”, the other film that Lindsay Lohan prepares with Netflix is ​​the romantic comedy “Irish Wish”, directed by Janeen Damian, who also directs “Christmas of Blow”.

The plot explains that when the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, “Maddie” (Lindsay) puts aside her feelings to be a bridesmaid at the wedding in Ireland. days before the ceremony, “Maddie” makes a wish to find true love…and wakes up as the bride-to-be. But, although it seems that her dream came true, She soon realizes that her soul mate is not the person she thought she was.

FS

Read Also