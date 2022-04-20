Netflix loses 200,000 subscribers in first quarter

Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, a period in which it obtained net profits of 1,597 million dollars, below the 1,706 it achieved during the first three months of the previous year.

Immediately after the company announced its first reduction in the number of clients in more than a decade on Tuesday, its shares fell 28% in electronic operations after the closing of the New York parks.

The loss of 200,000 subscribers fell far short of forecasts Netflix by the start of 2022, it expected to add 2.5 million customers worldwide.

“In the short term we are not growing revenue as fast as we would like,” the Los Gatos, California-based company admitted in a letter to investors.

Currently, Netflix It has 221.64 million subscribers to its “streaming” service worldwide, but as competition increases, its ability to attract new customers is diminishing, since in 2021 it registered the lowest growth in the last three years.

Thus, in the forecasts for the next quarter it has lowered its expectations and anticipates the loss of more than 2 million subscribers.

The company linked its stagnation to the appearance of new competitors, such as Disney and Apple, but also recalled that the suspension of its service in Russia resulted in the loss of 700,000 subscribers from that country.

If it had not made that decision, the balance of this quarter would have been different with 500,000 new users, the company insisted.

Inflation, political instability due to the war in Ukraine and the stoppage of filming due to the impact of the coronavirus are other reasons with which Netflix justified their results.

In total, the company invoiced in the first quarter of 2022 almost 7,868 million dollars, more than in the same period of the previous year, but its profit margin fell to 25% compared to 27% in 2021.

Netflix accuses users who share accounts

In addition, Netflix admitted that the possibility that it offers its users to share an account between several households is significantly reducing its growth.

“Our relatively high penetration of households (including the large number of households that share accounts), combined with competition, is creating difficulties for revenue growth,” he said.

According to its internal data, of the almost 222 million active payment accounts in Netflixmore than 100 million are shared between more than one person or family.

Last month, the company started a pilot program in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru that will charge an additional amount to users who share their account credentials with people who live outside the household.

At the moment there is no news of its implementation in other markets.

Even so, Netflix He showed his leadership in the world of “streaming” and highlighted that the second season of “Bridgerton”, released a few weeks ago, was the most watched series in English in its history with more than 627 million hours played, according to your internal metrics.

However, in the movie buff section, Netflix it lost the race to become the first platform to win the Oscar for best picture, as Apple TV+ did it this year with “CODA.”

“The key to our success has been the ability to create amazing entertainment around the world, present it in highly personalized ways and win more views than our competitors,” the company said.