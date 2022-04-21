Netflix loses subscribers: Netflix could limit password sharing and add advertising | Univision Money News
Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022 and made a net profit of 1,597 million dollars, down from 1,706 during the first three months of the previous year. It is the first time in a decade that Netflix has lost subscribers and now the company is evaluating new strategies to boost its numbers.
On the heels of the company’s announcement on Tuesday of its first reduction in the number of clients in more than a decade, its shares fell 28% in after-hours electronic trading of the New York stock exchanges. Shares of Netflix sank on Wednesday after the streaming giant reported the drop in subscribers.
The loss of 200,000 subscribers fell far short of Netflix’s forecast for the start of 2022, which expected to add 2.5 million customers worldwide.
Why is Netflix losing subscribers?
Competition is the first explanation. There are more and more services streaming who generate their own original content.
Currently, Netflix has 221.64 million subscribers to its streaming service. streaming around the world, But as competition increases, your ability to attract new customers is diminishing.
For example, in 2021 the platform registered the lowest growth of the last three years. In this context, in the forecasts for the next quarter the platform has lowered its expectations and anticipates the loss of more than 2 million subscribers, reports indicated.
Netflix Price Changes
Another reason that may have discouraged many users has been the recent price increases in subscriptions, which range from one dollar to one dollar and fifty cents.
Although the price increase is not high, when there are increases, many subscribers analyze whether or not they want to continue having the service.
What does the Ukraine war have to do with Netflix?
If it had not made that decision, the balance of this quarter would have been different with 500,000 new users, the company insisted.
Inflation, political instability due to the war in Ukraine and the stoppage of filming due to the impact of the coronavirus are other reasons with which Netflix justified its results.
In total, the company invoiced in the first quarter of 2022 almost 7,868 million dollars, more than in the same period of the previous year, but its profit margin fell to 25% compared to 27% in 2021.
The End of Netflix Password Sharing?
Netflix too He insisted that the possibility that it offers its users to share an account between several households is significantly slowing down its growth.
According to their internal data, of the almost 222 million active payment accounts on Netflix, more than 100 million are shared between more than one person or family.
“Our relatively high penetration of households (including the large number of households that share accounts), combined with competition, is creating difficulties for revenue growth,” he said.
The company started a pilot program in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru that will charge an additional amount to those users who share the credentials.s of your account with people who live outside the home. At the moment there is no news of its implementation in other markets.
Given the loss of subscribers, the platform is studying the possibility of offer a subscription model with ads in exchange for a lower pricean option that would be available “over the next year or two,” according to its co-founder, Reed Hastings.
“Those who have followed Netflix know that I have always been against the complexity of advertising and for the simplicity of a subscription,” Hastings said.
Other competing platforms in the US, such as Hulu and HBO Max, have cheap subscription options that interrupt the broadcast of series and movies to introduce short commercial breaks.