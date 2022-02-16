Netflix-Lucky Red: a marriage of convenience

Below is an extract from the interview with Andrea Occhipinti, CEO of Lucky Red, published on Box Office of 15-28 February (no. 3-4). To read the full text, download the digital version from the Box Office app at Google Play and App Store, or subscribe directly to the print version of the magazine.
From the beginning, the marriage between Netflix and Lucky Red has caused quite a few disagreements within the Italian film market. Many, in fact, did not welcome those distribution strategies which, depending on the film in question, provided for simultaneous releases between cinema and streaming platform, or theatrical exclusives radically shortened before the release on Netflix. Not to mention the platform’s diktat which has always required not to communicate the box office recorded by its films in theaters to Cinetel (the official body responsible for collecting and communicating revenue data from cinemas on a national scale). Meanwhile, in recent years there have been several Netflix titles released on the big screen: from On my skin with Alessandro Borghi a Rome by Alfonso Cuarón, from The Irishman by Martin Scorsese to the recent ones It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino e Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. So we decided to break all delay and offer Andrea Occhipinti, president of Lucky Red, the opportunity to tell in detail his involvement with Netflix.
It has been more than 3 years since the movie On my skin was presented at the Venice Film Festival amid a thousand controversies. What prompted you to sign this distribution partnership with Netflix?
In July 2018, STX asked us to release the film Rome by Alfonso Cuarón on behalf of Netflix, for us it was a dream come true. There were two knots in that deal, which we knew could create conflict: a two-week window and non-advertising of proceeds. However, we decided to start a collaboration for the distribution of Netflix titles in the room. When Cuarón’s masterpiece won at the Venice Film Festival, we spoke with the Cineteca di Bologna and found an agreement for the commercial distribution of the film (released in theaters on December 3, 2018) and a slate of titles that would also include The Irishman by Martin Scorsese. Then came the lockdown. At the reopening we offered, this time distributed directly by Lucky Red, a series of titles such as Mank, American Elegy, The Chicago Trial 7 And The Midnight Sky. In agreement with Netflix and FilmNation we have made them available to all cinemas that have requested them. Then came even more important titles like It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino e Don’t Look Up. Our mission has always been to bring big cinema to the public on the big screen. At all costs, the opposite would have been a crime.
Do you have a multi-year deal with Netflix or are you considering movie after movie?
Netflix offers us the slate of titles that can have a theatrical release. Together we evaluate the potential of these films and make the best decisions to enhance their exploitation in the cinemas. Lucky Red invests economically and prepares the advertising campaign on the basis of the creativity that is made available to us.
He is satisfied with the box office results of It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino?
Very. Especially if we calculate that some circuits, which represent over 40% of the market, have decided not to program the film, and that due to the distribution strategy shared with FilmNation we have released a maximum of 250 copies, with a theatrical exclusive window of three weeks. Given these premises, the result of the film was even above expectations.
Is it true that several exhibitors did not receive the film despite previous agreements providing for its programming?
There are no agreements that have not been respected on our part. The requests were much higher, a lot in the week before the release. Already in September, in Venice, we had announced the release date of November 24 and subsequently the possibility for exhibitors to open the presales from November 11, or two weeks before the release of the film. Do you know how many cinemas they had confirmed as of November 11th? Less than 100.
How do you judge the fact that Netflix does not communicate to Cinetel the revenue data of its films that come out in theaters?
It’s the rule of engagement for their films that come out in theaters. This happens all over the world without exception. Either you accept it or you refuse it. Everyone would like to know the film’s takings, but I think it is undoubtedly more important that the film can be seen in theaters.
Don’t you think that this lack of transparency is harmful to the Italian film market?
It should be clarified that from a fiscal and economic point of view … “
