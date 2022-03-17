Netflix made a major change for the third season of The Umbrella Academy, what is it about?

Recently Netflix confirmed what many asked for, the release date of one of the most important series on the platform in recent times, The Umbrella Academy and its season number 3.

This series, based on the acclaimed eponymous comic from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, follows the Hargreeves brothers, a group of young people with special abilities, all of them born on the same day from a singular event. They come together to try to save the world from the apocalypse. Season 2 left huge unknowns with its closure, one of them being that when the Hargreeves return from their trip to the past they discover that their actions had serious repercussions. Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) is alive, as is “Number 6” Ben Hargreeve (Justin H. Min). In addition, upon their return, the brothers notice that mysterious figures appear on the second floor of the Academy and without revealing themselves, it is known that it is the Sparrow Academy.

To announce the premiere date of the third season, Netflix released a teaser that anticipates a confrontation of the six Hargreeves brothers: Vanya (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hoppers), Klaus (robert sheehan) Number 5 (Aidan Gallagher) allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) and Diego (David Castaneda) against the Sparrow Academy from: MarcusSparrow #1 (Justin Cornwell), BenSparrow #2 (Justin H. Min), FeiSparrow #3 (Britne Oldford), AlfonsoSparrow #4 (Jake Epstein), sloaneSparrow #5 (Genesis Rodriguez), JaymeSparrow #6 (Cazzie David), Christopher, Sparrow#7 or better known as The Psykronium Cube.

As fans mark the premiere date on their calendars and wait for the first trailer for the season, Netflix makes a important change in the series. As published by the Comicbook.com site, the platform updated ranking television for The Umbrella Academy. The series changed from TV-14 to TV-MA.

According to the established, the classification TV-14 suggests a warning to parents for content such as “intensely suggestive dialogue”, “foul language”, “sexual situations” or “intense violence”. Meanwhile, the TV-Ma classification is used for content intended for a mature audienceso it is noted that the material is inappropriate for children under 17 years of agesince it can contain “vulgar indecent language”, “explicit sexual activity” or “graphic violence”.

The blood will not spare in the new season.

This could mean that the third season of The Umbrella Academy would have totally different content than previously seen. Nudity scenes are unlikely to be seen, but we could certainly see more scenes of violence.

The Umbrella Academy will be back in Netflix the next June 22nd.

leave us your message with your opinion or comment about some Serie, film or Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series or platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!