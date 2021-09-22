Netflix makes a deal with the Roald Dahl Story Company

“I think that Roald Dahl was that kind of genius capable of empowering children. He was very, very courageous to introduce that combination of darkness and light, capable of frightening but at the same time offering a ransom and teaching a lesson, a lasting lesson for each of us. ” Steven Spielberg who adapted one of the English writer’s masterpieces into his film, DD taken from Big gentle giant. The immense production of this “genius” of children’s literature, who died in November 1990 at the age of 74, managed by Roald Dahl Story Company, found new momentum in a deal that was announced by Netflix.

Excited to announce that the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) and Netflix are joining forces to bring some of the world’s most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways. “We are now about to visit the most marvelous places and see the most wonderful things.” pic.twitter.com/NIiBeStJm2 – Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2021

The acquisition stems from a collaboration that has been going on for some years and that has already produced a series of projects. The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and Oscar nominee Phil Johnston (Wreck-It Ralph) are working on a series based on the world and characters of Chocolate Factory and Waititi is also developing another series with a fresh take on Umpa Lumpa. While the Warner Bros project continues with Timothée Chalamet in the role of a young Willy Wonka. Netflix is ​​working with Sony and Working Title on an adaptation of Matilda the Musical, a production of the award-winning Royal Shakespeare Company (Tony Award, Oliver Award), directed by Matthew Warchus, screenplay by Dennis Kelly, original music by Tim Minchin, and with Emma Thompson And Lashana Lynch.

“These projects have opened our eyes to the possibility of an even more ambitious undertaking: to create a unique universe between films, animated series and live action, publishing, video games, immersive experiences, theater, consumer products and much more – explains the ‘company in a note – Roald Dahl’s books have been translated into 63 languages ​​and have sold over 300 million copies worldwide, and characters such as Matilda, the GGG (Big Gentle Giant), Clever, Mr. Fox, Willy Wonka and the Twits have amused generations of children and adults. These stories and their messages about the strength and possibilities of young people have never been more relevant. ”