Netflix: Manifest still at the top in Italy, Brazen starts well

This weekend at the top of the most viewed titles on Netflix Italy we find once again the unstoppable phenomenon of Netflix branded NBC: Manifest. The series was canceled from the American network and then renewed for a fourth and final season by the streaming giant after the stratospheric numbers obtained on the platform (and this Italian result is yet another confirmation). Second position for For Life, the ABC series created by Hank Steinberg which after unsatisfactory ratings in the US was canceled after two seasons. Third position for the film Brazen which sees the return of Alyssa Milano. Also starring Sam Page (The Bold Type). The feature film ranks first among the most watched movies in the last few hours on Netflix around the world. Still resists in fourth position The Good Doctor, while they stabilize in fifth position The Magnificent Seven. It resists just fine in our country Emily In Paris in sixth position. They close Bad Teacher with Cameron Diaz, Cobra Kai, The Witcher And The Stuck. We point out that although it came out of the Italian top 10, Stay Close is currently the most viewed series in the world.

The top 10 of the most viewed titles in the last 24 hours in Italy

Manifest For Life Brazen The Good Doctor The Magnificent Seven Emily in Paris Bad Teacher Cobra Kai The Witcher Stuck

The top 10 most viewed titles in the last 24 hours in the United States

Cheer Brazen Archive 81 Cobra Kai Stay Close Don’t Look Up The Colony The Witcher Emily in Paris Ozark

Here is the Top 10 Most Popular Movies Around the World on Netflix on January 16, 2022:

Here is the Top 10 of the most popular TV series around the world on Netflix on January 16, 2022: