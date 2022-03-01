Netflix March 2022 Calendar: New TV & Movie Release Dates

The list of new Netflix The March 2022 movies and TV titles have been revealed, which you can watch below, along with titles leaving the streaming service next month. This includes the highly anticipated premiere of Bridgerton Season 2 along with series debuts from new Netflix Originals like the thriller pieces of herstarring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote, and the Big Mouth cleave Human Resources.

Next month will also see the world premiere of Shawn Levy’s upcoming sci-fi adventure comedy. The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana. The action thriller starring Noomi Rapace black crab will also be available for streaming this March alongside the comedy-drama film Rescued by Rubystarring Grant Gustin.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in March 2022

Available March 1

twenty-one

21 bridges

Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

cristina

coach carter

Due date

freddy vs jason

gattaca

the gift

The green Mile

My best friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The replacements

richie rich

Life imprisonment

Shooter

Shrek

shrek 2

Sorry to bother you

Starship Troopers

Texas Chain Saw 3D

top gun

V for Vendetta

Where the monsters live

Zoolander

The Guardians of Justice – NETFLIX SERIES

World’s Worst Roommate – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available March 2

Against the Ice – NETFLIX MOVIE

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – NETFLIX MOVIE

Wild Beat – NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Midnight at the Pera Palace – NETFLIX SERIES

The Paris Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Weekend Away – NETFLIX MOVIE

Whindersson Nunes: My own show! – NETFLIX COMEDY

Available March 4

The Invisible Thread – NETFLIX MOVIE

Lies and Deceit – NETFLIX SERIES

Just Kidding – NETFLIX SERIES

Meskina – NETFLIX MOVIE

Pieces of Her – NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 5

Beirut

Available March 7

Good Girls: Season 4

Available March 8

An Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Fall Girl – NETFLIX MOVIE

Chip and Potato: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Last One Standing – NETFLIX SERIES

Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You – NETFLIX COMEDY

Available March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Blitz – NETFLIX MOVIE

Byron Baes – NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye Germany – NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Kingdom: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 10

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

The World of Karma: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Kotaro Lives Alone – NETFLIX ANIME

Love, Life and Everything in Between – NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Life After Death with Tyler Henry – NETFLIX SERIES

Once Upon a Time…Happily Ever After – NETFLIX SERIES

The Adam Project – NETFLIX MOVIE

Available March 12

Dunkirk

Available March 13

london has fallen

Available March 15

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation – NETFLIX ANIME

Catherine Cohen: The twist…? She is wonderful. – NETFLIX COMEDY

Marilyn’s Eyes – NETFLIX MOVIE

One Piece Movie: Strong World

Team Zenko Go – NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 16

Pedal to Metal – NETFLIX SERIES

Evil Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hei$t: The Great Brazilian Central Bank Robbery – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A walk among the tombstones

Available March 17

Lee Daniels’ Butler

Rescued by Ruby – NETFLIX MOVIE

Soil – NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: A Simple Question – NETFLIX SERIES

Animal: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Black Crab – NETFLIX MOVIE

Krakow Monsters – NETFLIX SERIES

Forever Confused and Eager for Love – NETFLIX SERIES

Human Resources – NETFLIX SERIES

Is it cake? – NETFLIX SERIES

Light Up the Night: Part 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Standing Up – NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas and Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Windfall – NETFLIX MOVIE

Without Saying Goodbye – NETFLIX MOVIE

Young, Famous and African – NETFLIX SERIES

Available March 21

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands – NETFLIX MOVIE

Available March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days – NETFLIX COMEDY

The Pleasure Principles – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available March 24

Love Like Falling Petals – NETFLIX MOVIE

Available March 25

Bridgerton: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Transformers: BotBots — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 26

blade runner 2049

king of thieves

Available March 28

the imitation game

Available March 29

Termas Romae Novae – NETFLIX ANIME

Mighty Express: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike – NETFLIX COMEDY

Available March 30

Cheers – NETFLIX MOVIE

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available March 31

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PuppyZ – NETFLIX FAMILY

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2022:

Departure March 3

parker

safe haven

Departure March 6

The secret

Departure March 15

howards end

Departure March 21

Philomena

Departure March 27

Illegal

Departure March 28

Mandela: long road to freedom

Departure March 30

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

black mercy

Departure March 31

300

A river runs through it

better impossible

bad teacher

bee movie

Blood Diamond

Brave Heart

bright Star

My favorite villain

My favourite villain 2

eight legged monsters

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

ghosts of girlfriends past

good burger

gremlins

The hangover

happy feet two

The holidays

Hook

I love you man

in the cut

Interview with the Vampire

Jumanji

the karate kid

Kung Fu Panda

the longest yard

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

free nacho

The endless story

Paranormal activity

The Pokémon Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

The Pokémon series: Sun and Moon

The Pokémon Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

runaway bride

The ugly truth

wild wild west

Court