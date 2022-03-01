Netflix March 2022 Calendar: New TV & Movie Release Dates

The list of new Netflix The March 2022 movies and TV titles have been revealed, which you can watch below, along with titles leaving the streaming service next month. This includes the highly anticipated premiere of Bridgerton Season 2 along with series debuts from new Netflix Originals like the thriller pieces of herstarring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote, and the Big Mouth cleave Human Resources.
Next month will also see the world premiere of Shawn Levy’s upcoming sci-fi adventure comedy. The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana. The action thriller starring Noomi Rapace black crab will also be available for streaming this March alongside the comedy-drama film Rescued by Rubystarring Grant Gustin.
RELATED: Netflix’s Money Heist Korean Remake Teaser Reveals Official Title & Cast
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in March 2022
Available March 1
twenty-one
21 bridges
Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
cristina
coach carter
Due date
freddy vs jason
gattaca
the gift
The green Mile
My best friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The replacements
richie rich
Life imprisonment
Shooter
Shrek
shrek 2
Sorry to bother you
Starship Troopers
Texas Chain Saw 3D
top gun
V for Vendetta
Where the monsters live
Zoolander
The Guardians of Justice – NETFLIX SERIES
World’s Worst Roommate – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available March 2
Against the Ice – NETFLIX MOVIE
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – NETFLIX MOVIE
Wild Beat – NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Midnight at the Pera Palace – NETFLIX SERIES
The Paris Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Weekend Away – NETFLIX MOVIE
Whindersson Nunes: My own show! – NETFLIX COMEDY
Available March 4
The Invisible Thread – NETFLIX MOVIE
Lies and Deceit – NETFLIX SERIES
Just Kidding – NETFLIX SERIES
Meskina – NETFLIX MOVIE
Pieces of Her – NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 5
Beirut
Available March 7
Good Girls: Season 4
Available March 8
An Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Fall Girl – NETFLIX MOVIE
Chip and Potato: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Last One Standing – NETFLIX SERIES
Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You – NETFLIX COMEDY
Available March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Blitz – NETFLIX MOVIE
Byron Baes – NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye Germany – NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Kingdom: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 10
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
The World of Karma: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Kotaro Lives Alone – NETFLIX ANIME
Love, Life and Everything in Between – NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Life After Death with Tyler Henry – NETFLIX SERIES
Once Upon a Time…Happily Ever After – NETFLIX SERIES
The Adam Project – NETFLIX MOVIE
Available March 12
Dunkirk
Available March 13
london has fallen
Available March 15
Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation – NETFLIX ANIME
Catherine Cohen: The twist…? She is wonderful. – NETFLIX COMEDY
Marilyn’s Eyes – NETFLIX MOVIE
One Piece Movie: Strong World
Team Zenko Go – NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 16
Pedal to Metal – NETFLIX SERIES
Evil Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hei$t: The Great Brazilian Central Bank Robbery – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A walk among the tombstones
Available March 17
Lee Daniels’ Butler
Rescued by Ruby – NETFLIX MOVIE
Soil – NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: A Simple Question – NETFLIX SERIES
Animal: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Black Crab – NETFLIX MOVIE
Krakow Monsters – NETFLIX SERIES
Forever Confused and Eager for Love – NETFLIX SERIES
Human Resources – NETFLIX SERIES
Is it cake? – NETFLIX SERIES
Light Up the Night: Part 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Standing Up – NETFLIX SERIES
Thomas and Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Windfall – NETFLIX MOVIE
Without Saying Goodbye – NETFLIX MOVIE
Young, Famous and African – NETFLIX SERIES
Available March 21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands – NETFLIX MOVIE
Available March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days – NETFLIX COMEDY
The Pleasure Principles – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available March 24
Love Like Falling Petals – NETFLIX MOVIE
Available March 25
Bridgerton: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Transformers: BotBots — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 26
blade runner 2049
king of thieves
Available March 28
the imitation game
Available March 29
Termas Romae Novae – NETFLIX ANIME
Mighty Express: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike – NETFLIX COMEDY
Available March 30
Cheers – NETFLIX MOVIE
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PuppyZ – NETFLIX FAMILY
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2022:
Departure March 3
parker
safe haven
Departure March 6
The secret
Departure March 15
howards end
Departure March 21
Philomena
Departure March 27
Illegal
Departure March 28
Mandela: long road to freedom
Departure March 30
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
black mercy
Departure March 31
300
A river runs through it
better impossible
bad teacher
bee movie
Blood Diamond
Brave Heart
bright Star
My favorite villain
My favourite villain 2
eight legged monsters
Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
ghosts of girlfriends past
good burger
gremlins
The hangover
happy feet two
The holidays
Hook
I love you man
in the cut
Interview with the Vampire
Jumanji
the karate kid
Kung Fu Panda
the longest yard
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
free nacho
The endless story
Paranormal activity
The Pokémon Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
The Pokémon series: Sun and Moon
The Pokémon Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
runaway bride
The ugly truth
wild wild west
Court