Netflix: most anticipated releases for the rest of 2022 – Cinema and TV – Culture

More than 60 productions are part of the list of feature films that Netflix plans to release in the remainder of this 2022. This was announced by the platform streamingwhich even already has defined release dates for some of the films.

Among the productions, which will be enjoyed in the rest of this year, stands out me timea comedy starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall. me time, a film that will be released on August 26, tells the story of a father who stays at home while his wife and children are away for a few days. When she decides to take advantage of his time “for him”, she meets up with his former best friend and together they live a wild weekend.

This is not the only production with Hart as the protagonist that comes to Netflix, as the action comedy will also premiere on June 24 the man from torontoin which he co-stars alongside Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco.

(Keep reading: Austin Butler, the actor who brings the ‘King of Rock’ to life).

Among the productions, which will be enjoyed for the rest of this year, ‘Me Time’ stands out, a comedy starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall.

Another tape for this season is the unseen agent (The Gray ManEnglish title), starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page.

The film is scheduled for July 22 and is directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, best known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is one of the most anticipated films that reunites Evans with the directors of Avengers: Endgamein which, according to the platform of streaming“will be the biggest movie on Netflix.”

The action film is based on the homonymous novel, whose plot follows Court Gentry, a skilled CIA mercenary whose identity remains anonymous.. At least it will be that way until a psychopathic ex-partner puts a price on his head, after he reveals some secrets of the CIA that could not be known by anyone. “The movie is a real showdown between these two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA,” Anthony Russo told Deadline.

Day shift, with Jamie Foxx as the protagonist, is another of the action films that can be seen from August 12 on Netflix. This story tells the story of a hard-working father who just wants to give his resourceful daughter a good life. Mind you, his job cleaning pools is just a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires.

(We recommend: Liam Neeson: ‘I was immersed in the world of disease and dementia’).

‘Day Shift’, with Jamie Foxx as the protagonist, is another of the action tapes that can be seen on Netflix.

Interceptorwhich debuts on May 22, and Sumpwith a pending date, are other titles that stand out in the list of action movies for this season on the platform.

On Netflix, romance will also be present in the coming months, as movies like Purple Hearts, on July 29. The film stars former Disney star Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. It tells the story of a singer and a sailor who, despite having many differences, fall madly in love and fight for their love.

Persuasion is another of the films in this category. It opens on July 15 and tells the story of Anne Elliot, a rebellious woman who lives by appearances and is on the verge of bankruptcy.. At that moment, Frederick Wentworth reappears in his life and, now, he must choose between leaving the past behind or giving love a second chance.

Continuing with the romance appears on the list Love in the Villa, which will be released on September 1. The film portrays a young woman who travels to Verona (Italy) after a love breakup. She just wants to relax; however, as soon as she arrives she discovers that the place she booked already has a tenant and she will have to share her vacation with a cynical…but very handsome young man.

(Don’t stop reading: A destiny called Binomio de Oro, the glory and goodbye of Rafael Orozco).

In this same genre they also line up to premiere love and gelato (June 22) and wedding season (release date: August 4).

JLo Documentary

The ‘diva of the Bronx’, Jennifer López, also raises her hand for her triumphant entrance to Netflix. in the documentary Jennifer Lopez: part timewhich premieres on June 14, the famed singer and actress will speak in an intimate way about the pressure of life in the spotlight and her multifaceted career.

In the documentary ‘Jennifer López: half time’, the famous singer and actress will speak intimately about the pressure of life in the spotlight and her multifaceted career.

As for the animated films, The rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles It will premiere on the platform on August 5. In the Nickelodeon production, Leo, Ralph, Donnie and Mikey will face their greatest challenge: a terrifying alien species that threatens the world.

Another animated version, which will be released in December 2022, is Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro. This production presents a new musical version of the Italian tale, about a wooden boy who comes to life and pursues the dream of finding his place in the world.

In addition, among the adventure productions is Enola Holmes 2, who in this second film seeks to follow in the footsteps of his famous brother Sherlock and gets his first official case: the disappearance of a girl in the midst of a dangerous conspiracy. Other titles like let yourself go, sea ​​monster, 13: the musical Y Hello, goodbye and everything that happened will also be released in the coming months.

(Keep reading: The guide to watching Jurassic Park and Jurassic World in chronological order.)

What’s coming, by genre, this semester

Action and adventure: Athena; Day shift; Enola Holmes 2; The invisible agent; Interceptor; Sump; The Mother; The Mothership; The spider’s head; and They Cloned Tyrone.

​

Comedy: Between knives and secrets 2; Time for me; and YouPeople.



Drama: A jazz player in the key of blues; All Quiet on the Western Front; Operation Mincemeat (The weapon of deception); Blonde; and The Good Nurse; The girl who had it all; The Pale Blue Eye; rustin; Spaceman; The Swimmers; White Noise; and TheWonder.



Suspense and Horror: End of the Road; The Texas Massacre: The Legacy; Monkey-Man; Mr Harrigan’s Phone; and Thar.

For the entire family: 13: The Musical; and Boo! (this title can change according to the producer), Eva and Beba; Matilda, the musical; The school of good and evil; The country of dreams; We Have A Ghost; Jennifer Lopez: part time.

For children or animated: Drifting home; Pinocchio, by Guillermo del Toro; sea ​​monster; The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie; The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (anime), and Wendell & Wild.

KIMBERLY HERRERA SALAZAR

THE NATION (COSTA RICA)

On Twitter: @Nation

You can also read:

Maluma, with fashionable ‘M’: details of the new collection of the paisa singer

The immersive and sensory exhibition on Van Gogh arrives in Bogotá

ElCielo, by Juan Manuel Barrientos, won its second Michelin star