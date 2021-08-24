Netflix movie calendar in the fall, dates from September to December





The dates of the films on Netflix in the fall, titles arriving in September, October, November and December 2021

Batch of stars and titles for the film in the fall on Netflix. Here are the dates of the main films arriving in the coming months with 42 new titles and stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Gal Gaadot, Idri Elba, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dwayne Johnson.

In the calendar of films on Netflix in the coming months there is also It was the hand of God the new film by Paolo Sorrentino.

Netflix movie calendar for September 2021

Here are the movies coming to Netflix in September

2 – Afterlife of the Party : a young lover of worldliness (Victoria Justice) ends up being the protagonist of the most sensational fiasco of her life: dying in the week of her birthday. With great surprise, he discovers that he has another chance to remedy the mistakes made on Earth, to get closer to his loved ones, but above all to prove that he deserves a place in the great… “VIP room” of the skies.

: a young lover of worldliness (Victoria Justice) ends up being the protagonist of the most sensational fiasco of her life: dying in the week of her birthday. With great surprise, he discovers that he has another chance to remedy the mistakes made on Earth, to get closer to his loved ones, but above all to prove that he deserves a place in the great… “VIP room” of the skies. 3 – Worth: Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci star in a film that tells how compensation was calculated for the victims of 9/11

Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci star in a film that tells how compensation was calculated for the victims of 9/11 9 – Blood Brothers: Malcom X and Muhammad Ali (doc)

10 – Kate, a killer has 24 hours to take revenge before she dies herself

a killer has 24 hours to take revenge before she dies herself 15 – Nightbooks – Tales of Scary : Alex (Winslow Fegley) is a child who loves scary stories, but when he is imprisoned in the magical apartment of a wicked witch (Krysten Ritter), he will have to tell a new scary story every night in order to survive, with the help of another prisoner named Yasmin (Lydia Jewett).

: Alex (Winslow Fegley) is a child who loves scary stories, but when he is imprisoned in the magical apartment of a wicked witch (Krysten Ritter), he will have to tell a new scary story every night in order to survive, with the help of another prisoner named Yasmin (Lydia Jewett). 15 – Schumacher (doc)

22 – Intrusion: A married couple move to a small town, but a raid on the house upsets their wife and raises suspicion of the people around her.

A married couple move to a small town, but a raid on the house upsets their wife and raises suspicion of the people around her. 24 (17 in US cinemas) The Starling – The starling’s nest: After Lilly (Melissa McCarthy) suffers a personal loss, the “fight” with a territorial bird (the title reversal) for control of her garden provides her with an unusual way to overcome the pain, encouraging her to heal her relationships and rediscover the ability to love.

After Lilly (Melissa McCarthy) suffers a personal loss, the “fight” with a territorial bird (the title reversal) for control of her garden provides her with an unusual way to overcome the pain, encouraging her to heal her relationships and rediscover the ability to love. 24 – My Little Pony A New Generation

29 – Sounds Like Love – We were songs : Fashion assistant Maca is about to regain control of her life after a devastating separation, when Leo (the man who broke her heart) returns to show up. Best friends Adriana and Jime will be ready to help and the three women will find that love can be complicated.

: Fashion assistant Maca is about to regain control of her life after a devastating separation, when Leo (the man who broke her heart) returns to show up. Best friends Adriana and Jime will be ready to help and the three women will find that love can be complicated. 29 – No One Gets Out Alive: Ambar is an immigrant in search of the American dream, but when she is forced to rent a room in a boarding house, she becomes embroiled in a nightmare from which she cannot escape.

October 2021

Here are the movies coming to Netflix in October

1 (September 24 at the cinema) – The Guilty: a 911 morning with an operator trying to save a person in distress but the truth seems to be different

a 911 morning with an operator trying to save a person in distress but the truth seems to be different 1 – Diana The Musical

6 – There’s Someone inside your House – There’s someone in your house : Makani leaves Hawaii to go to Nebraska and finish high school at his grandmother’s house but his classmates are targeted by a killer who reproduces their secrets

: Makani leaves Hawaii to go to Nebraska and finish high school at his grandmother’s house but his classmates are targeted by a killer who reproduces their secrets 20 – Found

20 – Night Teeth: A young driver picks up two mysterious women for an evening from party to party around Los Angeles. But when the female passengers reveal their true nature, as well as a dangerous underworld that lurks in the dark, the night soon turns into a struggle for survival.

A young driver picks up two mysterious women for an evening from party to party around Los Angeles. But when the female passengers reveal their true nature, as well as a dangerous underworld that lurks in the dark, the night soon turns into a struggle for survival. 20 – Stuck Together

29 – Army of Thieves: In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, provincial banker Dieter gets carried away by a once-in-a-lifetime adventure when a mysterious woman proposes to him to join a gang of criminals wanted by Interpol. Together they will attempt to carry out a series of legendary and borderline robberies around Europe.

TBD Hypnotic and Fever Dream

Netflix movie calendar for November 2021

Here are the movies coming to Netflix in November

3 (from 22 October to the cinema) The Harder they Fall a western with Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lingo

a western with Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lingo 5 – Love Hard

5 – A cop Movie

11 (October 27 at the cinema) Passing

12 – Red Notice

19 (from 12 to the cinema) tick, tick… Boom! by Lin Manuel-Miranda the biography of the creator of Rent

24 (from 17 to the cinema) Bruised starring Halle Berry (also director) at the center a disgraced MMA fighter who tries to make a comeback after the son she adopted returns to her life

starring Halle Berry (also director) at the center a disgraced MMA fighter who tries to make a comeback after the son she adopted returns to her life 24 – Robin Robin

29 – Peaks Nothing is impossible

TBD 7 Prisoners (also in cinemas); A Boy called Christmas; A Castle For Christmas; The Princess Switch 3

December 2021

Here are the titles in December 2021 on Netflix

1 (from 17 November to the cinema) The Power of the Dog a Jane Campion film with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons.

a Jane Campion film with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons. 3 – Shwan the Sheep: The Fight Before Chrstimas

10 (from 24th November to the cinema) The Unforgivable film with Sandra Bullock

15 (from 3 to the cinema) It was the hand of God the film by Paolo Sorrentino, the story of a boy in the tumultuous Naples of the Eighties. 17-year-old Fabietto Schisa is a clumsy boy who struggles to find his place in the world, but who finds joy in an extraordinary, life-loving family. Until some events change everything. One is the arrival in Naples of a sporting legend similar to a god: the football idol Maradona, who arouses in Fabietto, and in the entire city, a pride that once seemed impossible. The other is a dramatic accident that will make Fabietto hit rock bottom, showing him the way to his future. Apparently saved by Maradona, touched by chance or by the hand of God, Fabietto struggles with the nature of destiny, the confusion of loss and the intoxicating freedom of being alive.

24 (from 10 to the cinema) Don’t Look Up Adam McKay with Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet; the story of two humble astronomers who set out on a huge media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet destined to destroy the Earth.

Adam McKay with Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet; the story of two humble astronomers who set out on a huge media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet destined to destroy the Earth. 31 (from 17 to the cinema) The Lost Daughter

TBD Back to the Outback; Mixtape; Single All The Way

