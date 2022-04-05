Netflix movie directed by Shawn Levy

Criticism of The Adam Project, a film released on March 11 on Netflix and that could well be a mixture of ‘Back to the Future’, ‘E.T’ and even ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. With time travel, spaceships and moving music in the fight scenes. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film rescues the eighties nostalgia to propose a trip to the past for the whole family.

Synopsis

Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) goes on a journey to the past to save humanity from a terrible future. In his mission, he will run into his twelve-year-old self, with whom he will join forces to prevent time travel from being invented. And incidentally face some unfinished business from his own past.

Netflix’s The Adam Project Movie Review

The ordinary routine Adam (Walker Scobell), a twelve-year-old boy who spends hours playing video games, is rudely interrupted when a ship crashes in his backyard. Taking refuge in the shed, wounded and somewhat disoriented, is the pilot. A grown man who seems to know the house like the back of his hand and who gets along surprisingly well with the family dog ​​for a stranger who just arrived from space. The film’s writers Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin decide that this man is the Adam from the future (Ryan Reynolds). A dissident fighter pilot who travels to the past, our present, to prevent time travel from being invented.

Time travel the engine of its plot

As explained by the Adam from 2050 to Adam of 2022, being able to “turn back the past” has brought out the worst in humanity. And, paradoxically, traveling back in time to the moment it was invented is the only solution to save us all. The movie The Adam Project He does not bother to give us many more explanations about the details of this human debacle nor to specify the consequences that changing the past can have in the future.

The goal of the plot Netflix movie The Adam Project It is not to write a thesis on temporal paradoxes and their consequences, but to tell an entertaining and emotional story to watch as a family. There are certain narrative fringes that the plot does not finish resolving due to this script decision, and some characters who resent not delving deeper into their stories. Especially at the beginning of its history.

Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo

One of the elements that advances the plot in the first half of the film is the relationship between Adam (the one played by Reynolds) with his wife Laura (Zoe Saldana). However, this couple share very little screen time and their relationship feels too oversimplified for us to ever connect with them.

Fortunately, in its second half the plot of the movie The Adam Project decides to abandon romantic love as the driving force and introduce Mark Ruffalo. And it is that the physicist who discovered the formula to travel in time and the father of Adam they are the same person. So while trying to stop this discovery from happening, the two Adam(s) they have the opportunity to confront their parental problems and show us their most vulnerable side. An authenticity that is appreciated after having witnessed how both use humor as a defense mechanism throughout the film. This is a story starring Ryan Reynolds, and his characteristic way of doing comedy is, once again, absorbed by his character. And in this case also replicated by the younger version of him.

Starring: Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell

The duo composed of Walker Scobell and Ryan Reynolds works perfectly. And the success of this formula has a lot to do with the fact that the film is an enjoyable and pleasant option to spend a Saturday afternoon. Their characters go from getting on their nerves to being the support they both desperately needed in their lives.

Beyond the time travel, occasional fights and special effects, what keeps the viewer interested is seeing how a forty-year-old man is affected by (re)meeting his twelve-year-old self and vice versa. The movie The Adam Project it will not become a classic like some of its references. But if you ignore its irregular start, the end will end up making up for the time spent.

Final opinion of the movie The Adam Project

The Netflix movie The Adam Project It’s not good enough to surely stand the test of time. Compared to other films on the same theme, it is quite forgettable since it is neither very revolutionary nor especially impressive in its development, but this does not mean that it is not worth embarking on this story that goes from less to more. Her final stretch will leave you satisfied, even if you didn’t know exactly what to expect from her.

Premiere and technical sheet Original title: The Adam Project

Gender: Adventure, Family

Official Site: The Adam Project

Country: United States

Language: English

Release date in Spain: March 11, 2022 on Netflix

Producer: Skydance Productions, 21 LapsEntertainment, Maximum Effort

Distributor: Netflix

Duration: 106 minutes

Year: 2022

Age Rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years of age

Artistic Sheet

Direction: shawn levy

Script: Jennifer Flackett, Mark Levin, T.S. Nowlin, Jonathan Tropper

Music: rob simonsen

Photography: Tobias A. Schliessler

Distribution: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Alex Mallari Jr., Milo Shandel, Lucie Guest, Braxton Bjerken, Ellie Harvie, Ben Wilkinson, Jessica Bodenarek, Esther Li

