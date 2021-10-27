Netflix movie, Murder mystery filmed in Santa Margherita with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler brings in 125 thousand to the Municipality

Santa Margherita Ligure. The film Murder Mystery, with Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler, shot in part in Santa Margherita Ligure in July 2018, is among the most viewed films ever by Netflix.

In recent weeks, the streaming platform has released the rankings of its most viewed content divided by categories. As for movies, Murder Mystery ranks 5th with 83 million users in the viewer / account rankings (accounts who watched at least two minutes of the TV series or movie within the first 28 days on Netflix) and 10th. place with 170 million viewers by number of hours (calculated within the first 28 days of publication).

The Murder Mystery scenes shot in Santa Margherita Ligure involved the port area; involved around 300 people, generated an induced amount of over one million euros e brought about 125 thousand euros into the coffers of the Municipality.

Most viewed movies on Netflix by number of viewers / accounts:

Extraction – 99 million, Bird Box – 89 million, Spenser Confidential – 85 million, 6 Underground – 83 million, Murder Mistery – 83 million, The Old Guard – 78 million, Enola Holmes – 77 million, Project Power – 75 million, Army of the Dead – 75 million, Fatherhood – 75 million,

Here are the most viewed Netflix movies by number of hours:

Bird Box – 282 million, Extraction – 231 million, The Irishman – 215 million, The Kissing Booth 2 – 209 million, 6 Underground – 205 million, Spenser Confidential – 197 million, Enola Holmes – 190 million, Army of the Dead – 187 million , The Old Guard – 186 million, Murder Mystery – 170 million