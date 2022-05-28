Netflix movies about adultery: from marital crisis to infidelity | Entertainment Cinema and Series
In this film Ellie (Nia Long) is a lawyer who is unhappy in her marriage to Marcus (Stephen Bishop) and when she meets an old acquaintance named David (Omar Epps), passion begins to grow between them, but Ellie does not he imagines how far obsession and lies can go.
The film is directed by Peter Sullivan and the cast includes Nia Long, Omar Epps, Stephen Bishop, Aubrey Cleland, Maya Stojan, Khaneshia ‘KJ’ Smith, Jason-Shane Scott and Carolyn Hennesy.
‘365 days: That day’
This film released on April 28, 2022 is the sequel to ‘365 DNI’ where a woman is kidnapped by a mafia boss who gives her a year to fall in love with him.
In this installment Laura and Massimo are together, but Marcelo ‘Nacho’ Matos, a member of the rival mafia enters her life to win her trust and steal her heart at all costs.
The film is directed by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes, starring Michele Morrone as Massimo, Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura, Simone Susinna as Nacho, Magdalena Lamparska as Olga, Kamil Lemieszewski as James, and Otar Saralidze as Domenico.
‘Story of a marriage’
This film tells the story of Charlie, a theater director, and Nicole, an actress, who have been married for 10 years but their relationship falls apart and they begin divorce proceedings. There is even an infidelity of Charlie with one of the companions of the theater company in which his wife works.
The film is directed by Noah Baumbach, and stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern, with the participation of Alan Alda, Ray Liotta and Azhy Robertson as the couple’s son.
‘Look, the girl on the train’
In this film, the protagonist Mira Kapoor (Parineeti Chopra) is a divorced lawyer who becomes obsessed with the perfect life of a couple she always sees on the train. She until one day she witnesses something that shocks her and forces her to search for the truth of a mysterious death.
This 2021 adaptation of the book of the same name written by Paula Hawkins stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari, Hiten Patel, Richie Lawrie, Ty Hurley, Avinash Tiwary, Lee Nicholas Harris, and Vaunisha Kapoor.
This movie is about Mel Clark (Taissa Farmiga) and Dan Mercel (Ben Rosenfield), who are a young couple who have been together for six years and are about to get out of college, but have some problems with Dan’s violent tendencies, in addition to the fact that he cheats on her with a partner.
Directed by Hannah Fidell, this drama stars Taissa Farmiga, Ben Rosenfield, Lindsay Burdge, Joshua Leonard, Jennifer Lafleur, Peter Vack, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Jason Newman, and Molly McMichael.
Simone inherits an old and abandoned house in France, so she decides to move with her husband Eric and their two children to this new place. However, as she tries to repair it, she meets a contractor who makes her question if she wants to risk her family life for an unexpected romance. You can watch ‘Obsession’ completely free on VIX.