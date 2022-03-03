Netflix movies: new originals for March 2022

ads

Netflix has 86 original movies coming to the streaming platform in 2022, and luckily, not all of them will arrive at once. In March, Netflix will release several new movies, including the star-studded Windfall and The Adam Project. The first March Original Movies premiere on March 2, with more to be released in the coming weeks.

Earlier in February, Netflix teased an impressive slate for the final 11 months of 2022, including several superstar-studded blockbusters. Many of these, including Ryan Gosling’s The Gray Man and Knives Out 2, are due out later this year. March’s highlight, however, is easily The Adam Project, which re-teams Red Notice star Ryan Reynolds with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy. Fans of Emily in Paris will also want to check out Windfall as the movie stars Lily Collins.

This month’s list also includes various films from around the world. You don’t have to backpack across Europe to see Poland’s Autumn Girl or Italy’s The Invisible Thread. Netflix subscribers won’t need a plane ticket to watch South Korea’s The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure. Here’s a look at some of the movies coming to Netflix in March.

March 2

Against the Ice is a Danish film starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau from Game of Thrones. It centers on two men who travel to Greenland in search of a lost map and is inspired by Denmark’s 1909 polar expedition. The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure tells the story of Joseon pirates searching for royal gold lost in the sea.

March 3-4

In The Weekend Away (March 3), Leighton Meester plays an American who tries to find her best friend, who has disappeared during a trip to Croatia. The Invisible Thread (March 4) is about a teenager who discovers a shocking fact about his parents while making a documentary about them. Meskina (March 4) focuses on Leyla who wants to find her happiness on her own while her family tries to get her a date.

March 8-9

Autumn Girl (March 8) is for fans of movies set in the 1960s as it centers on a Polish artist whose career could be cut short by an official. The Bombardment (March 9) is a Danish World War II drama about Copenhagen residents whose lives are shattered when their school is attacked by bombers. The film is based on a true story.

prevnext The Adam Project – March 11

The movie that Netflix will be promoting heavily in March is The Adam Project, a new blockbuster starring Ryan Reynolds. He plays Adam Reed, a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his 12-year-old self to save the future. Reynolds previously starred in Red Notice for Netflix, and the film was directed by Free Guy’s Shawn Levy.

March 15 to 18

Marilyn’s Eyes (March 15) centers on two psychiatric patients who find healing through their love of food. Rescued By Ruby (March 17) stars Grant Gustin as a state trooper who dreams of joining a K-9 police unit with the help of a mischievous shelter pup named Ruby.

In Black Crab (March 18), a soldier takes on a dangerous mission to end an apocalyptic war and save his daughter. Without Saying Goodbye (March 18) is a story about an architect and artist who lives in Peru.

prevnext Windfall – March 18

Windfall is another star-studded movie coming to Netflix in March. This one stars Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother), Jesse Plemmons (The Power of Dog) and Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins. It centers on the robbery of a billionaire’s empty vacation home that goes awry after the rich man and his wife suddenly arrive.

prevnext March 21-31

In Good Hands (March 21) tells the story of a single mother battling a terminal illness and working to secure her young daughter’s future. Love Like the Falling Petals (March 24) is a love story about a young photographer and hairstylist whose lives are changed by a simple twist of fate. All Hail (March 30) is about a famous meteorologist who leaves his hometown after failing to predict a dangerous hail storm.

