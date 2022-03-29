Netflix movies you can’t miss before the end of March

March is almost over and the netflix platform It has very good movies that are about to come out of streamingbecause we must remember that every month a multitude of new developments arrive.

There are titles that leave the platform’s catalog without some customers finding out, so here we leave you 4 great movies that leave Netflix at the end of this month.

‘The challenge’

It is one of the most prominent on the platform, it is based on the memoirs written by Philippe Petit (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a French tightrope walker who, in 1974, guided by his mentor Papa Rudy (Ben Kingsley), set himself a never-before-seen challenge. previously carried out: traversing the space that separated the Twin Towers in New York on a beam.

It is considered as spectacular and with a lot of adrenaline.

The cast includes: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben Kingsley, Charlotte Le Bon, James Badge Dale and César Domboy.

‘The green Mile’

Also known as ‘The Green Mile’, it is a 1999 American fantasy drama film written, produced and directed by Frank Darabont.

It is based on the novel by Stephen King published in Spanish with the title of The green Mile.

The cast includes: Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, David Morse, Doug Hutchison, Sam Rockwell, Barry Pepper and Jeffrey DeMunn.

‘The city of stars’

Also known as “La La Land“, is about two young artists who face a love dilemma while fighting for their professional careers in The Angels.

Mine is a young aspiring actress who works as a waitress while attending castings and Sebastian plays the piano in bars. One day his paths cross and they immediately like each other.

It is directed by Damien Chazelle and the cast includes: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, John Legend, Rosemarie Dewitt, JK Simmons and Finn Wittrock.

‘How to Train Your Dragon’

In English: ‘How to Train your Dragon‘, is a 2010 American 3D animated film loosely based on the book series of the same name by British author Cressida Cowell.

It is considered by critics as a great animated film, since it has a wide gallery of characters and an unforgettable soundtrack that helps make it a unique work.

It is directed by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders.

Its vocal cast is made up of: Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, TJ Miller, Kristen Wiig, Jay Baruchel, and Gerard Butler.

Don’t forget to see these netflix movies before the end of March!