Netflix must-sees: eight films in which the protagonists of Stranger Things act

Seven years ago, a group of tweens came to Netflix ready to save the world from an evil being beyond this universe while winning the hearts of millions of people. Now, less than a month before the premiere of the episodes that will end the fourth season of stranger things, Netflix shared a list of the best movies starring the actors of the series in order to calm the anxiety of the fans.

In 2016, the first season of stranger things and unleashed a phenomenon that continues to this day. The Netflix production presented a classic proposal added to an impeccable script, a cast full of new faces and enough nods to the classics of the eighties to activate the nostalgia of any movie buff. Thus, the series directed by the duffer brothers earned a well-deserved spot on the streaming giant’s best creations podium.

Now, after seven years of adventures, mysteries and fights against evil, Hakwins’ weird but cute group of heroes prepare for one of their biggest battles. After the premiere of the first part of the fourth season and waiting for the second to arrive, we present a list with the best Netflix movies starring some of the actors from the acclaimed cast.

Millie Bobby Brown, who achieved international fame thanks to her role as Eleven in stranger things, was part of this adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classics. In a modern take on the mysteries of the world’s best-known detective, Enola Holmes –younger sister of the famous Sherlock Holmes (Herny Cavill) – embarks on the search for her eccentric mother (Helena Bonham Carter) after her disappearance.

Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes Netflix

While touring London, while escaping the controlling gaze of her brothers – Sherlock and Mycroft – the intrepid young woman finds herself involved in an exciting adventure with an English lord. Although Netflix confirmed that there will be a second part, the release date has not yet been announced.

presence of evil follows the life of a young teacher who, in the 1990s, decides to leave her permanent job and dedicate herself to being a nanny. This change takes her to an old house to take care of two orphans and where she will discover that her dark secrets abound.

Finn Wolfhard in Presence of Evil Netflix

One of the strange children is, nothing more and nothing less, that Finn Wolfhard-Mike in Stranger Things- who, through this role, made it clear that he has a great career ahead of him away from the classic teenage roles.

Sadie Sink She became known for her roles as the rebellious and determined heroine. She like that she did like max in stranger things and, a short time later, as Ziggy in Lto terror street (part 2): 1976.

Sadie Sink in Terror Street (part 2): 1976 Netflix

The movie directed by Leigh Janiak is the second part of a trilogy that came to revive the genre slasher, a favorite among horror fans. Divided into three parts, it follows the story of a cursed town where, every certain period of time, a citizen goes mad and brutally murders a group of people. It is the job of a group of teenagers to save not only themselves, but all the inhabitants of the dangerous Shadyside.

Noah Schnapp, who played Will Byers in stranger things, stars in this American/Brazilian film where food is the main character. abe -whose name serves as the title for the film- is a young teenager who dreams of becoming a great chef and, determined to fulfill it, seeks the help of a local cook.

Noah Schnapp at ABE Netflix

But, in turn, the story hides an even deeper message: Abe wants to create the perfect dish that will help him unite his complicated family.

In the middle of this list of films, a series slipped in. Nevertheless, Shout out, we’re filming you It is not an ordinary program: it is one of jokes. Gaten Matarazzo -Dustin Henderson in stranger things– is behind the elaborate scenes that seek to trick two unsuspecting into thinking they are in the middle of a supernatural episode.

Gaten Matarazzo in Shout We’re Filming You Netflix

Near the end of each chapter, the actor appears in front of the victims to make it clear that everything is a game. Although the format does not allow the Matarazzo to bring out the gifts that earned him so much praise, it is a good show to pass the time.

Caleb McLaughlin entered the world of television at the hands of the Duffer brothers with his role as Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things. There he shared screen time with great actors like Winona Ryder and David Harbour. This big step served to catapult her career, which she continued with the leading role in a film with Idris Elba.

Caleb McLaughlin in Philadelphia Cowboys Netflix

This is about Philadelphia Cowboys, a film that explores an unusual theme: a community of Afro-descendant cowboys in the 21st century. Cole (McLaughlin) plays a wayward teenager who is sent to Philadelphia to live with his father (Elba), who will introduce him to a group of people who will change his life.

Robert Pulcini and Shari Spinger Berman’s film tells the story of Catherine (Amanda Seyfried), a woman who decides to leave her home in the city to follow her husband to a small town. As the plot progresses, the physical plane mixes with the spiritual and, in turn, the man she thought she loved begins to show his true essence.

Natalia Dyer in The Appearance of Things Netflix

Natalia Dyer, who plays the determined and pragmatic Nancy in stranger things, he runs from the leading man in the appearance of things and explore new terrain. In the story, she plays a young woman who is having an affair with Catherine’s husband and, with this simple act, encourages the woman to find out what kind of person she married.

2020 was a year that will be marked forever in the history of humanity. When it came to its end, Charlie Brooker and Anabel Jones -the minds behind the dystopian BlackMirror– decided to honor him with a false documentary, which perfectly mixes invented testimonies with the harsh events that took place over the catastrophic twelve months.

Joe Keery in Death to 2020 Netflix

In this Netflix production, Joe Keery (Steve Harrington in Stranger Things) joins a cast of industry giants such as Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow and Hugh Grant to debate as fictional professionals the events that marked the entire world.